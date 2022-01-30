How Your Gig Work Income Could Be Affected by New Tax Rules for Payment AppsExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

If you’re one of the millions of Americans earning income through gig work or side hustle, you’re likely getting paid through an app like Venmo or PayPal or Cash App. They make it easy to exchange money for services and products – no hassle, no fuss – so far. Starting this year, the IRS requires third-party applications like the ones I just mentioned to report any income for goods and services totaling $600 or more, and that will likely have an effect on what’s expected of those workers at tax season. And it’s not all financial news that could affect your budget. The stock market has had a wild week and interest rates are expected to rise soon.

So with so much going on, we thought we’d call Michelle Singletary to try and steer us in the right direction. She’s a personal finance columnist for the Washington Post, and she’s with us now. Welcome. Thank you very much for joining us.

MICHELLE SINGLETARY: Thank you for inviting me.

M MARTIN: So you recently wrote about this new reporting rule for The Washington Post, and we want to start with how you define it in your article. You say this is a new reporting requirement. It is not a new tax. So what exactly is it and who does it affect?

SINGLETARY: So the American Rescue Plan Act added reporting requirements for 1099-K. So that’s the reporting requirement that — for, you know, gig workers, self-employed. And so, you know, we have a tax gap in this country, and so they’re trying to make sure people report their income. And we know that when third parties report what we earn, people tend to be honest and put it on their tax forms because there is accountability.

And so as part of, you know, fixing the tax gap, they put in this new requirement that if you make more than, you know, $600 or more, the apps that you mentioned have to send the information to the IRS. Before, the limit was much higher, like $20,000 and 200 transactions. So you can see that for most small business owners, entrepreneurs, gig workers, that – you know, the old reporting rules didn’t cover that. However, they were still expected to declare their income. It just wasn’t that reporting requirement.

And I think that’s where a lot of the confusion comes out. A lot of people think this is a new tax and somehow it attacks those who are trying to do – you know, try to make money for them themselves. But you were still supposed to report your income to the IRS. It just has more responsibilities.

M MARTIN: So it’s not about sharing a dinner with friends. It’s all about that Airbnb income. This is your Etsy scramble, for example.

SINGLETAIRE: Exactly. You know, a lot of people are worried. Will I receive a tax bill? No. If you change money between, like, you know – I have a sister, I could send her some money, or you split that, you know, the restaurant bill, or the – grandma sent money, it doesn’t change anything. apply to that. We are talking about commercial transactions.

M MARTIN: If people are not used to it and have not adapted to it, how should they change their budget, for example, if they have not received one of these 1099-K forms before or, frankly, were not used to it? to put money aside? What do you recommend?

SINGLETARY: So let’s say you have a business and you make, you know, a couple hundred dollars a month and you say, you know, you spend that on all your, you know, personal expenses. When you get that income from your business or side business, you automatically figure out what taxes you owe, put that money in a different account, and when it comes time to pay those estimated taxes – is it – four times a year, then you go ahead and make those payments. You must therefore become much more disciplined in your business dealings. Many people mix the business with their staff. And, you know, you put your business income into your personal account, and the next thing you know, you spent it. The tax money is not there. So you have to be even more disciplined.

And many of these platforms have business accounts. They will help you with that. You know, sure, if you–you ought to have a tax man to help you with that. You don’t want to get in trouble with the IRS about this. You don’t want to come next year when you file your taxes realizing that you owe, you know, several thousand dollars in taxes, and you don’t have that money.

M MARTIN: So let’s talk about another story that can affect people’s personal finances. Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that he plans to start raising interest rates in March. Now what will this affect? People who already have a lot of debt or who are thinking of taking out a mortgage or other loans? If you are in this position, what should you be thinking about?

SINGLETARY: So if you’re deep in debt, the Federal Reserve just gave you your financial resolution. Get out of debt because it’s going to cost you more. If you have an ARM, an adjustable rate mortgage, it will cost you more. If you buy something, interest rates go up. We are already seeing that mortgage rates are slowly increasing. And so, for example, if you were thinking about it, you might want to refinance. And all numbers work because you have to make sure the numbers work. I would say refinance now before rates go up.

More importantly, if you have credit card debt, if you don’t pay off that credit card bill every month, make it your number 1 priority, because that debt is going to cost you more. It is already costing you dearly. The average interest rate on a credit card is between 16% and 17%, and some people it’s, you know, 20%, 29%. And even increasing by a few, you know, percentage points, it’s going to cost you money over time if you keep that debt like it’s a pet.

M MARTIN: Last big story – the stock market has had a crazy week, and that can make people nervous, especially people who have money tied up in the stock market for retirement accounts, which is probably the way most people do it, right? So is there anything you suggest people do right now if they’re looking at these numbers and it hurts their stomachs?

SINGLE: If you have time until retirement, you know, weather this storm. Now, if you’re nearing retirement and were heavily invested in stocks, you should probably be a bit worried, because that’s money you need right now. You know, I’ve talked to quite a few experts, financial experts, financial planners, and they’ve been like, look, you have – you know, if you’re retiring in your 60s, it’s very You’re likely to live another 20, 30 years, so you need to grow your money. So it’s good to have it in stocks, but you also need to have a stack of money that’s not in the market, that’s not related to these turbulent times so that you can pull that money when we have times like this, when the market swings up and down.

M MARTIN: It’s Michelle Singletary. She is a personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. His latest book is “What to do with your money in a crisis: a survival guide”. Michelle Singletary, thank you so much for being with us.

SINGLETARY: Thank you for having me.

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created under tight deadlines by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.