The return of the lean and green startup – TechCrunch

Welcome to Startups Weekly, a fresh, human take on this week’s startup news and trends. To get it delivered to your inbox, subscribe here.

The market is down. The party is over. And the Peloton of X startups aren’t too happy right now.

As tech stocks take a hit, the big question on my mind is how a decline in market performance affects early-stage startups. There’s the obvious argument here that startups are bracing for another correction and that the market highs were knowingly unsustainable, but just because expectations exist doesn’t mean the ripple effects fade away.

Despite outward rationalization by investors, the red or pink flags of the millennium are not going unnoticed, with some companies lowering their revenue forecasts even in the early stages. On Equity this week, Alex and I interviewed Bessemer’s growth partner Marie d’Onofrio, who admitted his expectations for exit multiples had changed and the IPO window was largely closed. Stocks can be sane, but it’s still a bit sad, isn’t it?

DOnofrio sees rounds taking longer, VCs asking more questions, and the return of full due diligence (which, to anyone who’s read this newsletter, is music to my paranoid ears).

My take, after talking to a handful of venture capitalists and founders, is that they were going to see the return of the lean and green startup. In the past, stock market declines may have caused venture capital dollars to fall, leaving startups to flounder for lack of capitalization. In today’s market however, there has never been more capital in the world of risk.

An early-stage startup backed by venture capital has an elusive course of action, because a drop in valuations is not a drop in capital. I expect to see founders with money in the bank adopting a lighter mindset, perhaps spending more conservatively or thinking about the trail again. The vernacular will change: If becoming the “Amazon of X” isn’t the smartest target, founders could instead focus on developing key capabilities that will help them survive an even deeper downturn. It may take a while for a founder to tell me that their capital is offensive and not defensive.

Returning to normalcy seems foreign, but that’s because we’ve been going through tough times for a long time. Going forward, I’m paying attention to how startups talk about growth in the coming months. You raise funds, but is it to hire, develop, acquire or just be able to exist?

For my full take on this topic, check out my latest TechCrunch+ column: 3 Views: How should founders prepare for falling startup valuations and investor interest? I would also like to know how you react to the news, so tweet me @nmasc_ and change your mind.

In the rest of this newsletter, get into the emotional pivot of education, fintech proactivity, and some insider buzz in the world of VC and startups.

Educations Inevitably Pivot to Emotion

I wrote a TechCrunch+ story about edtech’s inevitable pivot to emotion-based learning. In the story, I explore how three venture capital-backed companies—Wayfinder, Empowerly, and Learnfully—are addressing the long-standing challenges of personalized education with new takes.

Here’s why it’s important: For education enthusiasts, personalized learning is not a new phenomenon, it is simply a rebranding of adaptive learning. What’s new, then, is that newly VC-backed startups are preparing products that look at students beyond their grades and scores. Edtech entrepreneurs are betting that the future of learning depends on understanding the most subjective traits of learners, which is hard to discuss. The tension ahead, however, is how to apply an adventure-like mindset to something as hard to scale as a sense of place.

Other courses:

Offer of the week

Parthean recently raised $1.1 million at a $12 million valuation to create a personal finance company that educates users and helps them track their finances at the same time. The big vision behind this, by co-founder and CEO Arman Hezarkhani, is the idea of ​​proactive learning.

Anyone who tells you people want to learn, they’re largely wrong, he said. [Founders] want to believe in the best of humanity and that people are going to spend time wanting to learn something, but we always come back to this vitamin versus painkiller issue. One big area where this exists prominently is finance, he claims, leaving consumers in a situation where they need a financial platform that helps them when they have a fever (overspending) rather than when they’re feeling ambitious (after their New Year’s resolution).

Here’s why it’s important: By combining edtech and fintech, Parthean has the opportunity to track a metric that traditional education companies are unable to measure: connection rates. Part of Partheans’ progress is measured by the fact that users, after completing a cryptography course, end up doing the action item that is added at the end of the lesson, whether it’s putting set up a crypto wallet on Coinbase or increase a credit rating.

It can only do this because it has your spending information, but this kind of integration could lead to some fascinating results. It is less about consumption than creation.

Honorable Mentions:

In the DMs

Hustle Fund raises third fund of $50 million, according to SEC filings. This would be Hustle Funds’ second swing in an investment fund of this size, with its second fund ultimately missing the mark and closing at $30 million.

Clubhouse builds a child safety team, who could work establishing new investigative procedures, developing new safety features or researching the latest child safety regulations, according to a job listing. The social audio platform, which has garnered considerable interest from investors and users, has come under scrutiny for its inaction on the moderation front, giving hiring targets likely more haste than usual.

Y Combinator wants to invest more in software tools for its admissions process, both from a platform perspective for applicants and for a triage stream so examiners can sift through the data set to find signals. That’s good, given Y Combinators’ batch admissions and the fact that there are only five people on the admissions team.

Speaking of YC, its favorite competitor On Deck seems to be taking another turn: On Deck Daily, a discussion forum for techies (or, if you really think about it, a competitor to Hacker News). It is also the construction of a start-up school.

All week long

Equity, the tech news podcast I co-host with Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo, is live! Join us for a virtual live taping of our show on February 10th – tickets are free, puns will come at the cost of our producers’ sanity.

Seen on TechCrunch

How a Founder Puts the Power of Homeownership in the Hands of the Beneficial Owners

Atlassian acquires Percept.AI

10,000 subscribers later, This Week in Fintech has a venture capital fund

Joby Aviation wants to perform spectacular eVTOL flights over San Francisco Bay

Seen on TechCrunch+

Why Robinhood is getting hammered today

Hard and soft currencies: how to make a successful acquisition

How our SaaS startup broke into the Japanese market without a physical presence

More tech drama, please

Dear Sophie: 3 questions about immigration and naturalization

Cryptography pioneer David Chaum says web3 computes with a conscience

Until next time,

NOT