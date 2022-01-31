Business
Stock futures fall slightly ahead of final January session, S&P heads for worst month since March 2020
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell Jan. 25, 2022.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY | AFP | Getty Images
Stock futures fell slightly in overnight trading on Sunday as investors braced for the final trading day in what could be the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020.
Dow futures fell about 80 points. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.35%.
January has turned out to be a dismal month for stocks. The S&P 500 is headed for its worst month since the pandemic-spurred market turmoil in March 2020 as investors worry about inflation, supply chain issues and the upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The 500-stock average is nearing correction territory, down more than 8% from its intraday high earlier this month. The S&P 500 is down 7% in January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is also heading for its worst January since March 2020. The Dow is off by 4.4% this month.
The Nasdaq Composite, which is roughly 15% off its November record close, is headed for its worst month since October 2008 and the worst first month of the year of all time. The technology-focused average is down 12% in January.
Plus, the small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 is in a bear market.
Last week, the Federal Reserve indicated that it is likely to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years in order to combat historically high inflation. Markets are now pricing in five quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes in 2022.
The major averages experienced violent swings last week, with the Dow moving agut-wrenching 1,000 points in both directions. The Dow ended the week 1.3% higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% last week and the Nasdaq was about flat for the week.
“This all kind of results in additional market volatility until investors digest this transition period,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. “On the other side of this, the economy should continue to expand, earnings are pretty good. That’s enough to sustain markets, but I think they’re adjusting to the shift in monetary policy, fiscal policy and earnings.”
Earnings season continues this week with major reports from Alphabet, Starbucks, Meta Platforms, Amazon and more. About one-third of S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter earnings and 77% have beaten Wall Street’s earnings expectations, according to FactSet.
“Mostly, this week will be all about whether the correction low is already in or whether last Monday’s intra-day low is again challenged and breached,” said Jim Paulsen, Leuthold Group chief investment strategist. “The longer the S&P stays above last Monday’s low or moves even further away on the upside, the more that calm will return and fundamentals may again start to dominate emotions in driving the market.”
There are also key economic data this week, the most important of which is Friday’s January employment report.
CNBC’s Patti Domm contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/30/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022