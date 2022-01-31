Move over, Meme Stocks: Retail investors are returning to Blue Chips





A year ago, speculative stocks such as GameStop Corp. EMG 4.69% were among the preferred choices of individual investors. But since then, their tastes have changed. The top picks for retail investors now look more like they did at the start of 2020, when the list of the most popular stocks and exchange-traded funds in the United States was made up almost entirely of stocks from well-established companies in the benchmark S&P 500 and ETFs. representing large bets on US stocks or bonds, according to data from VandaTrack. As the pandemic progressed through 2020 and then into 2021, stocks of electric vehicle companies and stocks of popular social media memes were among those that burst onto the list. most popular investments with individual investors. More recently, however, these investors seem to be returning to traditional betting. This chart shows the 10 US-listed stocks and ETFs with the largest net purchases each month by global retail investors. Net purchases are calculated by taking the dollar value of purchases and subtracting the dollar value of sales. For much of the past two years, the first place was shared by two large AND F . But for 10 months in the middle, Apple the largest U.S. company by market value, has traded heads with the Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO . NIO was among many Companies related to electric vehicles and electric vehicles which attracted individual investors, a list also including Tesla, Plug hole and Lucid . You’re here appeared in the top 10 at once before and because it was added to the S&P 500 in December 2020. GameStop has only reached the top 10 once in the past two years. That was in January 2021, when retail investors scooped up $410 million net worth of stocks. Shares of the video game retailer surged from under $19 at the end of 2020 to $325 a month later, a gain of 1,625%. movie channel AMC Entertainment another favorite of investors who spent time on social media forums, was a popular coin in the spring and summer of 2021. the airline and cruise industries have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail investors looked to buy the dip. In April 2020, they piled into shares of Delta Airlines , United Airlines , American airlines and Carnival . This year until January 27 the first two places are again held by AND F while large-cap regulars Apple and Advanced micro-systems are also in the top five. If the current trend continues, this will be the first month since June 2020 that the top 10 net buys will not include a single non-S&P 500 stock . Write to Peter Santilli at [email protected] and Karen Langley at [email protected] Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

