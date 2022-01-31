Asia shares cautious mood, oil continues to climb

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SYDNEY, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Asian stock markets have started a cautious week, which is expected to see higher interest rates in the United Kingdom and mixed reports on employment and manufacturing in the United States, while that soaring oil prices added to concerns about inflation.
Data released on Sunday showed Chinese factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and severe lockdowns hit output and demand. Read more
The standoff over Ukraine remains a thorn in the side of the market, which fears a Russian invasion could also cut off vital gas supplied to Western Europe. Read more
The Lunar New Year holiday created tough conditions and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) edged down 0.1% in slow trading.
The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) fell 0.3% as industrial production and retail sales data came in weaker than expected. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell 0.3%, reversing some of Friday’s rebound.
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates again this week, continuing the global trend of policy tightening. The European Central Bank is also meeting but is expected to stick to its argument that inflation will come down over time. Read more
Markets have swung to price in five Federal Reserve hikes this year to 1.25%, though investors still see rates peaking at an all-time low of 1.75-2.0%.
BofA analysts think that’s not hawkish enough.
“We emphasize that markets underestimated Fed hikes at the start of the last two hike cycles and we believe this will be the case again,” said BofA chief economist Ethan Harris.
“Starting in March, we expect the Fed to begin raising rates by 25 basis points at each remaining meeting this year for a total of seven hikes, with four more hikes next year,” it added. -he. “This would take the terminal rate to 2.75-3.00% by the end of 2023, which should slow growth and inflation.”
The Fed Journal is rather sparse this week with just three regional presidents scheduled to speak, but there’s plenty of data highlighted by the ISM readings on manufacturing and services, and the report on the economy. January job.
The payroll number is expected to be low given the upsurge in coronavirus cases and inclement weather. The median forecast is for a rise of just 155,000, while forecasts range from a gain of 385,000 to a decline of 250,000.
“We expect nonfarm payrolls to rise by just 50,000 in January and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.9%,” Barclays analysts said in a note.
“We see a downside risk to our forecast given the 8.8 million adults who either weren’t working the week of January 11 to care for someone sick, or were sick themselves.”
The Fed’s hawkish turn has seen yields on 10-year US Treasuries climb 27 basis points this month to 1.78%, making bonds relatively more attractive relative to equities and especially US stocks. growth with stretched valuations.
It also supported the US dollar, which has jumped 1.7% so far this month against a basket of its major rivals at the highest since July 2020 at 97.441.
The euro lost 1.7% last week to its lowest level since June 2020 and last traded at $1.1151. The dollar even strengthened against the safe-haven yen, up 1.3% last week to settle at 115.27 yen.
Rising yields have been a dead weight for gold, which is not yielding anything, and the metal has remained stuck at $1,789 an ounce, after losing 2.4% in the past week.
Oil prices hit near seven-year highs after climbing for six straight weeks as geopolitical tensions heightened concerns about limited energy supplies.
Brent rose 94 cents to $90.97 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 89 cents to $87.71 a barrel.
Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes
