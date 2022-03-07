Stocks and Rupee Plunge, Crude Boils: Why Is This Happening and What Should You Do?





Monday (March 7) morning stock exchanges plunged up 3.25% and the rupiah fell to 76.96 against the US dollar as crude oil prices climbed to a 14-year high of $138 a barrel amid escalating Russian war -Ukrainian.

The BSE Sensex, which fell 1,791 points (3.29%) at one point, quoted 1,451 points lower at 52,883.38 and the NSE Nifty Index was down 416 points at 15,829.25 at 10:55 a.m. IST on sustained sales across the board. The small cap index was trading down 2.48% and the mid cap index was down 2.54%. Real estate, banking, financials, autos and capital goods indices and stocks fell 4.7%. Why are stocks falling? Oil prices jumped 8.50% on Monday morning in panicked early buying in futures markets after reports over the weekend that the United States was considering a complete ban on Russian oil imports, and Russians themselves inserted heavy last-minute demands on the United States into the fine print of the near-complete Iran nuclear deal, according to a report by OANDA. Subscribe now: get Express Premium to access the best election reports and analysis With the latter in jeopardy and the former sure to drive up domestic prices, it’s no surprise that traders in Asia, a region heavily dependent on imported energy, have pressed the panic button, said Jeffrey Halley , Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA. . The Sensex has now fallen 7.66% after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. OANDA said Brent crude briefly traded at $138.00, but prices are currently hovering around $128.00 a barrel. India, which imports almost 80% of its needs, will find the situation very difficult, according to analysts. Why is the rupee falling? The rupee hit a record high in early trading on Monday, as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country’s trade and current account deficits. The rupee was trading at 76.92, after touching 76.96, its lowest level on record. It closed at 76.16 on Friday. Rising oil prices will add to India’s import bill and drive up inflation. The Rupee is expected to weaken further and break above the 77 level against the US Dollar, while rising commodity prices will increase inflation. What should investors do? Analysts said investors should stay invested if they have a long-term investment plan, and mutual fund investors should continue their SIP plans without pausing investing. On the other hand, a sharp correction will give investors the opportunity to buy good quality stocks at attractive levels. Investors should wait and watch developments before making major commitments. Buying should be limited to stocks/segments that are fairly priced or have good earnings visibility, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial. All investors are advised to follow a wait-and-see strategy and avoid new entry in the current environment. If the Ukrainian crisis escalates further, the market should take another hit, as oil prices are expected to remain at a high level. With the US Federal Reserve also meeting next month to make a decision on raising interest rates and tightening liquidity, the Fed is expected not to embark on a sharp hike or tightening. . Another concern is the impact of rising crude oil prices on the Indian economy at a time when inflation is at the 6% level, above the upper RBI band. Newsletter | Click to get the best explainers of the day delivered to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-stock-market-rupee-plunge-crude-oil-sensex-nifty-7804650/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos