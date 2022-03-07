CERAWeek Returns: What to Watch for with DOE, Oil and Clean Energy

Oil and gas industry executives return to a high-level conference this week for the first time since 2019, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives up prices and disrupts the flow of fuel.

CERAWeek by S&P Global, an annual gathering in Houston that brings together heads of government and the CEOs of the biggest oil companies, utilities and other industries, has sessions this week to discuss the war and its implications for the oil and gas production.

Speakers range from top Biden administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and EPA Administrator Michael Regan to RJ Scaringe, the CEO of electric vehicle startup Rivian.

The conference comes after two heartbreaking years for the oil industry. The price of oil fell in 2020 when the global coronavirus outbreak triggered a recession.

Even as prices and corporate earnings have recovered in 2021, many of the oil industry’s biggest companies have announced plans to move away from fossil fuels under pressure from investors to help reduce costs. greenhouse gas emissions.

Obviously, the energy transition in all its forms is a major theme. Now we were also going to consider energy security as a major topic, said Daniel Yergin, vice president of S&P Global, the consultancy sponsoring the conference.

Yergin wrote a series of books on the history of the oil industry, beginning with The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money & Power, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992. He founded Cambridge Energy Research Associates, which is now part of S&P Global.

CERAWeek frequently becomes a week-long discussion of key energy industry topics. In 2016, Arab oil ministers defended their decisions to lower world oil prices even as their American counterparts suffered a wave of bankruptcies (thread of energy, February 24, 2016). In 2018, companies from all walks of life expressed concern about the Trump administrations’ trade war with China (thread of energyMarch 9, 2018).

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, energy prices soared as the United States and European countries imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and business elites Russians who support him.

The ongoing war and its impact on energy markets is expected to take center stage this week in Houston. Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO Darren Woods, whose company has announced it is pulling out of its latest oil and gas project in Russia, is due to speak this morning. Chevron Corp. CEO Mike Wirth, whose company has a stake in a trans-Russian pipeline, is on the afternoon agenda.

Carlos Pascual, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who is now with S&P Global, is also scheduled to moderate a panel discussion on world events today. Other experts include Dan Russell, CEO of the US-Russia Business Council, and Angela Stent, author of Putins World: Russia Against the West and With the Rest.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, will open the conference this morning. Granholm will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday and will have a series of meetings with her counterparts from Saudi Arabia and other countries. Regan appears Thursday.

Biden administration officials are expected to highlight the other track of the conferences: the energy transition. The Department of Energy, for example, is responsible for more than $60 billion in federal grants aimed at developing cleaner forms of energy, including hydrogen and carbon capture technology, the Department of Energy said on Friday. the press a senior official of the administration.

The conference will also feature automakers like Scaringe and Ford CEO James Farley talking about fleet electrification. The head of one of America’s largest copper producers, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Richard Adkerson, is expected to discuss the supply of metals that are vital to the shift to electrification.

I think if you look at the future of energy, it’s not just big oil now; his big shovels, said Yergin. It will be more of a mixed energy system than in the past. I think for many in the oil and gas industry, they want to understand lithium, copper and where to invest. I have never seen the oil and gas industry focus more on innovation than it does today.