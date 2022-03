Gasoline prices could hit $2.20 a liter in southern Ontario in April, analyst says

Gasoline prices in southern Ontario could reach $2.20 per liter in April, an analyst has said. Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said if oil prices continue to rise, motorists will face record high prices at the pumps. “At the end of the day, we are dealing with … maximum volatility created in large part by the fact that the world has less oil and there is a risk that the United States and other countries in Europe which have been extraordinarily dependent on Russia decide to cut off exports from Russia,” McTeague told Global News. “Indeed, we’re going to see a shortage of oil supply and that’s really what’s driving oil prices.” Read more: Gasoline prices continue to hit new highs. Here’s how to save at the pump The story continues under the ad Gasoline prices have hit record highs in recent weeks, hitting $1,849 at stations across the Greater Toronto Area over the weekend. Last week, McTeague told Global News that drivers would be paying $1.90 a liter in the near future and on Monday he said it would happen “a lot sooner than I had imagined.” Trending Stories ‘The Exodus’: Why some Russians are fleeing their homeland amid Ukrainian invasion

A young Ukrainian volunteer killed while helping a dog shelter near Kiev: she was a heroine “Things are moving much faster and we’re not even in the summer demand season or the shift from winter gasoline to summer or even a carbon tax (increase), all of which are expected in the next few weeks,” he said. Read more: Expect to pay $1.90 for a liter of gas in the GTA soon, analyst says McTeague said $2 a liter in the near future is a “safe bet.” “The longer this goes on and no one has alternative capacity, it’s likely that $2.20 could be a number that we’re starting to see as we head into April,” he added. “Every time I set those goals, those benchmarks, they happen in a much shorter, much closer time frame than even I can keep up with.” Oil prices are not currently at record highs like they were in 2008. However, McTeague said the weakness of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar, along with additional gasoline taxes put in place since 2008, partly explain why prices are as high as they are. The story continues under the ad “It’s pretty clear that a weak Canadian dollar is a big reason why we’re paying as much as we are, even though oil hasn’t reached its July 2008 level,” McTeague said.















3:48

Rising gas prices are hurting charities





Previous video



Next video



© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8663866/gas-prices-rising-southern-ontario/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos