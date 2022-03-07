The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reveals 3 trends since the beginning of 2022





March 7, 2022 20:14 (UTC+04:00) 493

By trend Despite some companies’ share prices falling amid the riots in Kazakhstan, the share price of all companies began to recover after the January 26-27 trading sessions, vice-chairwoman of the board of directors of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Natalya Khoroshevskaya said Tendency. Khoroshevskaya added that three sharp trends have already changed in the local stock market since the beginning of the year. “The first trend was created on January 5, when the stock price of almost all public companies fell,” she said. “The biggest change has been seen in companies whose shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange, namely Halyk Bank, Kazatomprom and Kaspi.kz.” Khoroshevskaya said shares of Halyk Bank and Kaspi.kz were down 17.6% and 29.3% respectively on the London Stock Exchange, while on KASE they were down less than 7%. “Kazatomprom’s shares on the London Stock Exchange rose 2% on concerns over a dwindling supply of uranium,” the vice chairman said. Khoroshevskaya said shares of Kazakhtelecom and Kaztransoil companies fell by around 3% following the January events in Kazakhstan. [large-scale protests]. “The shares of Kcell, Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) and Bank CenterCredit fell slightly,” the vice president said. “The second trend lasted from January 11 to January 25, 2022. During this period, investors began buying back stocks that had previously fallen in price.” Khoroshevskaya said the local market expected a shift in Western markets due to escalating Russia-Ukraine relations, the spread of a new COVID-19 strain and tighter politics. monetary. “The multi-directional pressure from these factors contributed to the increase in equity price volatility, but in essence, prices have changed slightly in the market,” the vice president added. Khoroshevskaya pointed out that the third trend has been created since January 26, when state-owned companies started publishing production reports. “Another factor in its creation was the confirmation of the credit ratings of the eight largest Kazakh banks by the rating agency Standard & Poor’s,” the vice president added. “Share prices of all companies started to recover after the January 26 and 27 trading sessions, while shares of Kcell, Kaztransoil and Bank CenterCredit rose 4.4%, 1.0% and 1.7% year-to-date,” the vice president said. “Trading volume is picking up in the stock market.” — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

