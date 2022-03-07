Gas prices soar above $4 a gallon, near national recordExBulletin



Oil prices hit a 14-year high, while gasoline prices surged above $4 a gallon to hit a national record, as the United States and its allies discuss potential restrictions on the purchase of oil to Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

Russian oil has so far been spared Western sanctions, at least directly, in an effort to minimize the economic fallout in the United States and Europe.

But the prospect of that change briefly sent the price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, above $130 a barrel, its highest level since 2008. Brent was trading at around $124 a barrel at the end of the month. morning.

“We are now talking with our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday. “It’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

The spike in energy prices comes as U.S. consumers face the highest inflation in decades. Gasoline prices had already risen sharply before Russia invaded Ukraine as demand rebounded from a slump early in the pandemic and supplies were slow to catch up.

But price increases have accelerated since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.

Gasoline prices jumped 45 cents per gallon last week to a national average of $4.06, according to AAA. That’s less than a nickel from the all-time high of 2008. (Adjusted for inflation, the 2008 high would be the equivalent of $5.37 today.)

Diesel fuel prices jumped even faster, reaching a national average of $4.61 per gallon.

“I saw diesel last week for $4.79 and it was a sticker shock,” said Monte Wiederhold, an independent trucker based in Lebanon, Ohio. He usually buys 170 to 200 gallons at a time and says he’s going to have to increase the $750 limit on his fuel card.

Wiederhold has a fuel levy built into its trucking rate, which is updated weekly. But with prices soaring more than 60 cents a gallon last week, it’s hard to keep up.

“We are in a hurry,” he said. “If you adjust it and it’s a big jump, you’re running this week where you’re not recovering.”

Oil prices could gain even more

The extent of the possible rise in energy prices depends on the form the sanctions take and the additional supplies available to replace lost Russian exports.

The United States could simply refuse to buy oil from Russia, but if other countries continue to buy it, it would have little effect on global supply and upward pressure on prices would be limited.



However, if the United States and its allies act in concert to restrict Russian exports, world prices could soar higher. Russia currently supplies about 7% of the world’s oil and other petroleum products, exporting some 7 million barrels every day.

If that supply were drastically reduced, analysts predicted that crude oil prices could rise to $180 or $200 a barrel. At the upper end of this range, gasoline prices are expected to average $5.84 per gallon.

Find other sources of oil

The Biden administration is eager to find substitutes for Russian oil. The administration urged Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to increase production.

US officials have also reportedly opened talks with Venezuela on easing limits on that country’s oil exports. If ongoing talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal succeed, it could also give a boost to global oil supplies.

Higher prices can also boost domestic oil production. Federal forecasters expect U.S. oil companies to produce 12 million barrels per day this year, up from 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021.

The war in Ukraine has also contributed to higher grain prices, as Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of corn and wheat. This could add to price increases at the supermarket. Rising grain prices are of particular concern in the developing world, where people are highly dependent on imported food supplies.