Business
Gas prices soar above $4 a gallon, near national recordExBulletin
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Oil prices hit a 14-year high, while gasoline prices surged above $4 a gallon to hit a national record, as the United States and its allies discuss potential restrictions on the purchase of oil to Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.
Russian oil has so far been spared Western sanctions, at least directly, in an effort to minimize the economic fallout in the United States and Europe.
But the prospect of that change briefly sent the price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, above $130 a barrel, its highest level since 2008. Brent was trading at around $124 a barrel at the end of the month. morning.
“We are now talking with our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday. “It’s a very active discussion as we speak.”
The spike in energy prices comes as U.S. consumers face the highest inflation in decades. Gasoline prices had already risen sharply before Russia invaded Ukraine as demand rebounded from a slump early in the pandemic and supplies were slow to catch up.
But price increases have accelerated since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.
Gasoline prices jumped 45 cents per gallon last week to a national average of $4.06, according to AAA. That’s less than a nickel from the all-time high of 2008. (Adjusted for inflation, the 2008 high would be the equivalent of $5.37 today.)
Diesel fuel prices jumped even faster, reaching a national average of $4.61 per gallon.
“I saw diesel last week for $4.79 and it was a sticker shock,” said Monte Wiederhold, an independent trucker based in Lebanon, Ohio. He usually buys 170 to 200 gallons at a time and says he’s going to have to increase the $750 limit on his fuel card.
Wiederhold has a fuel levy built into its trucking rate, which is updated weekly. But with prices soaring more than 60 cents a gallon last week, it’s hard to keep up.
“We are in a hurry,” he said. “If you adjust it and it’s a big jump, you’re running this week where you’re not recovering.”
Oil prices could gain even more
The extent of the possible rise in energy prices depends on the form the sanctions take and the additional supplies available to replace lost Russian exports.
The United States could simply refuse to buy oil from Russia, but if other countries continue to buy it, it would have little effect on global supply and upward pressure on prices would be limited.
Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
However, if the United States and its allies act in concert to restrict Russian exports, world prices could soar higher. Russia currently supplies about 7% of the world’s oil and other petroleum products, exporting some 7 million barrels every day.
If that supply were drastically reduced, analysts predicted that crude oil prices could rise to $180 or $200 a barrel. At the upper end of this range, gasoline prices are expected to average $5.84 per gallon.
Find other sources of oil
The Biden administration is eager to find substitutes for Russian oil. The administration urged Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to increase production.
US officials have also reportedly opened talks with Venezuela on easing limits on that country’s oil exports. If ongoing talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal succeed, it could also give a boost to global oil supplies.
Higher prices can also boost domestic oil production. Federal forecasters expect U.S. oil companies to produce 12 million barrels per day this year, up from 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021.
The war in Ukraine has also contributed to higher grain prices, as Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of corn and wheat. This could add to price increases at the supermarket. Rising grain prices are of particular concern in the developing world, where people are highly dependent on imported food supplies.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/03/07/1084893419/gas-prices-surge-to-above-4-a-gallon-oil-russia-ukraine-antony-blinken
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022