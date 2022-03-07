Ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna arrested for Quartz India stock scam

A former managing director of the National India Stock Exchange (NSE), who sought the advice of a Himalayan yogis in official decision-making, has been arrested for allegedly leaking crucial information.
Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested yesterday (March 6) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), NDTV reported.
The development comes nearly a month after it was reported that she had shared confidential information about NSE’s business plan, financial results and employee performance reviews with the ascetic. In a bizarre twist, the mysterious yogi allegedly turned out to be Anand Subramanian, Head of NSE Group Operations, himself.
Subramanian was the primary beneficiary of Ramkrishna’s abuse of power and he advised her via email during her tenure at NSE from April 2013 to November 2016. He has been arrested February 24.
The specific case of Ramkrishnas’ arrest concerns allegations that a select group of nine brokers provided preferential access to the exchange’s algorithmic trading platform.
What is the NSE Algorithm Trading Scam?
In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Delhi-based brokerage firm OPG Securities and unnamed officials of the NSE and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in colocation or algorithm trading scam following a whistleblower complaint in 2015.
Colocation facilities are dedicated spaces in the NSE Bandra-Kurla complex building in Mumbai, right next to its servers, where high-frequency and algorithmic traders can place their systems or programs for a fee. The scam involved nine brokers gaining an unfair advantage over others while gaining access to the NSE algorithm trading platform and making unfair gains or avoiding losses.
OPG Securities and its directors made unfair profits of Rs 15.7 crore with a 12% stake from April 2014, according to an order by Sebi in 2019.
The CBI-registered FIR in 2018 had not named Ramkrishna in the case and she was allowed to resign in November 2016 without any action. All the while, the NSE board knew that Ramkrishna was passing confidential information to an unknown third party.
