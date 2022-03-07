Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday March 7
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow futures sharply cut losses as $130 crude comes out of the boil a bit
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, U.S., March 3, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
On Monday, U.S. equity futures more than halved previous declines, sending Dow futures down more than 500 points to pre-market lows. U.S. oil also hit Sunday’s highs, which briefly lifted crude prices above $130 a barrel. Russia has said it will stop attacking four Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, to allow for civilian evacuations. Ukraine said Moscow was seeking to manipulate the ceasefire by allowing only Ukrainian civilians to evacuate to Russia and Belarus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all fell on Friday and for the week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both in correction, with the Nasdaq within 3 percentage points of a bear market, defined by declines of 20% or more from recent highs. Investors also sold bonds on Monday, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up to around 1.79%.
2. US Peak Oil Sends Gas Above $4 a Gallon; spot gold exceeds $2,000
U.S. oil prices retreated from near 14-year highs on Sunday evening, trading Monday at a still-high level of around $118 a barrel. Traders are pushing crude higher on concerns about supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now well into its second week. The US average for a gallon of gasoline topped $4 on Sunday, according to AAA, the highest since July 2008, not adjusted for inflation.
Spot gold rose above $2,000 an ounce for the first time in a year early Monday, before falling back below that level as investors rushed into the precious metal, which is seen as a safe haven in times geopolitical unrest and as a hedge against inflation. Gold futures approached $2,000 on Monday, but have yet to break above that level.
3. Russia-Ukraine talks expected as limited ceasefire looks fragile
Ukrainian and Russian flags are seen on a table ahead of talks between officials of the two countries in the region of Brest, Belarus, March 3, 2022.
Maxim Guchek | Reuters
A third round between Russia and Ukraine to end the fighting is scheduled for Monday as a high-level meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was agreed on Thursday in Antalya, in Turkey, according to the Turkish Foreign Minister.
- Russian forces continued to hit some Ukrainian towns with rockets even after its ceasefire in evacuation corridors, and fighting continued in some areas, indicating there would be no stopping broader hostilities. Some 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine.
- In a move that would put additional pressure on Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that the United States and its allies were considering banning Russian imports of oil and natural gas.
4. Bed Bath & Beyond Soars After GameStop Chair Reveals Big Stake
A shopper walks past a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Andre Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond more than doubled in Monday’s premarket after GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen revealed a nearly 10% stake in the retailer, through his investment firm RC Ventures. Cohen, co-founder of online pet retailer Chewy, wrote in a letter to Bed Bath’s board of directors that he believed the retailer was struggling to reverse market share losses and overcome supply chain issues. Cohen also wrote that Bed Bath & Beyond should consider strategic alternatives, including splitting off from Buybuy Baby and selling the business outright. Bed Bath & Beyond saw multiple upside spikes during the meme stock craze last year, but the stock was previously unable to hold onto those gains.
5. Buffett’s Berkshire Reveals $5 Billion Western Stake; Icahn sells
In its annual letter to shareholders published about a week ago, Warren Buffett has complained that he can “find little that excites us” in the stock markets. However, a new filing with the SEC from Friday night revealed that Berkshire Hathaway is very excited about Occidental Petroleum. Berkshire owns 91.2 million common shares of the oil giant worth $5.1 billion as of Friday’s close. The stock, which gained 18% on Friday and 45% last week, was up another nearly 7% in pre-market Monday. Meanwhile, investor Carl Icahn has sold the last of what was once a 10% stake in Occidental, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/07/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-march-7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022