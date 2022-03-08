Stock market today – 3/7: Stocks end sharply lower, oil soars as Russian invasion of Ukraine rages





Updated 4:20 PM EST Stocks ended sharply lower on Monday as oil prices hit the highest levels in more than a decade as Russian forces continue to hammer targets in Ukraine as world leaders extend talks on the ban on crude oil imports from Moscow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 797 points, or 2.37%, at 32,817, while the S&P 500, which is down 10.8% for the year, fell 2.95% . The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 3.62% as 10-year Treasury yields hit 1.787%. Russia’s offensive against its Eastern European neighbour, a move that drew near unanimous condemnation from world leaders, continued into its second week on Monday as Vladimir Putin offered so-called “corridors humanitarian aid” to transport around 1.5 million refugees from the pulverized towns of the east. Ukrainian region. The offer was dismissed as “immoral” by Kiev, however, as officials warned it could be the precursor to an all-out assault on the capital later this week. Talks to ban the import of Russia’s 5 million barrels of daily crude production, along with concerns over supply disruptions and the delay in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, have pushed oil prices up again on Monday, adding even more upward pressure on food and commodity prices. while inflation rates remain at their highest levels in four decades. Delays in talks between the United States and Iran related to Tehran’s nuclear program have also added upward pressure on prices, with investors now focusing on any short-term reaction from Saudi Arabia and other countries. other OPEC members, which only last week maintained their monthly production increase at 400,000 barrels a day after a meeting in Vienna. WTI futures for April delivery rose $4.15 to $119.80 a barrel while Brent contracts for the same month jumped $5.33 to $123.40 a barrel. Average U.S. gasoline prices, meanwhile, topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 last week, and are now within touching distance of the all-time high of $4.103, according to the website. general public Gasbuddy.com “Financial conditions in the United States have tightened the most since the euro crisis in 2011, but the figures do not include the last two weeks covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Saxo Bank analysts said. . “Financial conditions are now highly likely to tighten at the fastest pace since the Great Financial Crisis which will continue to put downward pressure on equities.” In Europe, stocks were a sea of ​​red, with Germany’s DAX performance index falling 1.5% during the session and dragging the benchmark into bearish territory. Britain’s FTSE 100 was nearly flat on the session, with support from energy and mining companies, while the region-wide Stoxx 600 fell 0.7% to a nearly 52-week low of 418 .86 points. In the United States, the CBOE’s VIX volatility gauge jumped another 12.35% to 35.93 points, as markets followed headlines of the Russian invasion and reports of a possible crude import ban. . The American oil majors were on the move, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Get the Exxon Mobil Corporation report up 3.6% to $87.11 and Chevron (CLC) – Get the Chevron Corporation report jumping nearly 1.76% to $161.45 each. western oil (OXY) – Get the Occidental Petroleum Corporation reportfell 1.39% following reports that activist investor Carl Ichan sold his 10% stake in the group, while billionaire investor Warren Buffett increased his holdings by 30 million shares , bringing its stake to 11.2%. Bed, bath and beyond (BBBY) – Get the report from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares soared 34.18% to $21.71 apiece after a GameStop-backed investment group (EMG) – Get the Class A report from GameStop Corp. Chewy.com chairman and founder Ryan Cohen – RC Ventures – has revealed a 10% stake in the furniture retailer. Apple (AAPL) – Get the Apple Inc. report. shares fell 2.37% ahead of the tech giant’s first product event of the year this week, which is expected to include product updates and a price drop for the iPhone SE.

