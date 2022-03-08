What soaring oil prices mean for the stock market as the Dow falls into correction





As benchmark U.S. crude settled near $120 a barrel on Monday on speculation that Washington and its allies may soon implement an embargo on Russian oil imports, investors and analysts continue to assess the implications for the stock market.

And a market economist warns that sudden price shocks can still pose a danger to stocks, even if soaring oil prices are no longer the drag they once had on the economy.

History suggests that major oil supply disruptions, which a proposed Russian oil import ban would likely represent, could weigh heavily on the U.S. stock market, said Thomas Mathews, market economist at Capital. Economics, in a footnote. West Texas Intermediate Crude for delivery in April CL00 CL CLJ22

rose 3.2% on Monday to close at $119.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up nearly 30% since Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine. The US benchmark briefly traded above $130 a barrel for the first time since 2008 in overnight trade. May Brent crude BRN00 BRNK22,

the global benchmark jumped 4.3%, ending at $123.21 a barrel, up 31% from its pre-invasion level after hitting $139.13 on Sunday evening. Crude’s latest rise came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States and its allies were considering banning Russian imports. Gains moderated somewhat after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared repel against the more drastic options, Mathews noted. President Joe Biden has not made a decision on banning Russian oil imports into the United States, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Western countries have hit Russia with heavy sanctions aimed at separating its economy from the global financial system. But they had decided to exempt energy exports given soaring global inflation and Western Europe’s heavy reliance on Russian energy flows, although Russian crude has struggled. to find buyers as traders and others appeared to be self-sanctioning amid fears of running into legal trouble, analysts noted. . Read more: Why Russian Oil Can’t Find Buyers Even as Crude Surpasses $100 a Barrel US stocks have seen volatile trading since the Russian invasion, with benchmarks initially hitting January lows before rebounding last week to trade above pre-invasion levels . But stocks were under pressure again after crude’s latest surge, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA

falling nearly 800 points, or 2.4%, to close in corrective territory defined as a 10% decline from a recent high. The S&P 500 SPX

fell 3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP

fell 3.6%, entering a bear market. Analysts have noted that past geopolitical crises have tended to have only temporary effects on stock returns. And the relative resilience of stock markets following the invasion also comes from the fact that returns on safe assets have fallen significantly from pre-invasion levels, Mathews said. The 10-Year Treasury Yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

trading close to 2%. The 10-year rate was up 1.5 basis points on Monday, nearly 1.75%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions. Mathews said the research firm also shares the widely held view that a spike in oil prices will only be a small drag on economic activity. Nonetheless, oil shocks have caused problems for the stock market in the past, he noted, and likely offer lessons even as economic circumstances have changed. The 1973 oil embargo imposed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OEPC, saw oil prices triple and the S&P 500 fall around 15%, continuing to fall even after the embargo was lifted. finally falling by almost 50% compared to its pre-embargo. peak. The stock market slump cannot be attributed solely to the embargo, Mathews acknowledged, noting that investors also faced the collapse of the Bretton Woods system and a Fed that tightened policy in the early to mid-1970s. and to an American economy that had sunk into recession at the end of 1973. But the disruption in oil supplies was likely a big factor, he said, as it played a role in the recession and fueling high and sustained inflation for the rest of the decade. Other episodes offer a more mixed picture, he said. The S&P 500 rose about 40% in 1979-80 despite oil prices rising about 150% in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution and amid the Iran-Iraq War. And although the index fell about 15% after the Iraqis invaded Kuwait in 1990, when oil prices doubled, it quickly recovered as oil prices fell, returning to its previous high in three months. But the Iraq-Kuwait war illustrates how quickly investor sentiment can deteriorate and how far stocks can fall after an oil supply shock, Mathews said. The examples also indicate that the long-term effect of oil disruptions on the stock market depends on the effect they have on the economy and monetary policy. The direct impact on economic growth may be less significant today than it has been in the past. But with inflation already high, anything on top of that could force the Fed to tighten a bit more to bring it back under control, Mathews wrote. That could spell serious trouble for the stock market, he said, and while Capital Economics doesn’t think there are any yet, the risks of a rally, at least in the oil and stock markets, seem to increase. Read next: Once you cross the $4 threshold, consumers start considering all sorts of options: Be prepared for gas prices to break those records

