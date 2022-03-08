Canadian stock market beats US How to play.

Text size





War in Europe drives up commodity prices while interest rates rise as central banks attempt to rein in inflation. The pressures are being felt around the world as investors take heed to slowing economic growth and declining corporate profitability.

But Canada’s stock market is slipping, outperforming the US and other developed markets. His secret: financial and energy stocks.

the



iShares MSCI Canada

exchange-traded fund (ticker: EWC) is stable this year. It’s a win over



S&P 500,

10%, or the



Nasdaq Compound

index, down 15%. Canada also outperforms



iShares Core MSCI Europe

ETF (IEUR), down 16% through Friday’s close.

Canada is doing better thanks to its high exposure to financials and energy, two sectors that benefit from the rise in interest rates and commodity prices.

Nearly 40% of the MSCI Canada Index is invested in Canadian banks, including





Royal Bank of Canada



(RY.TSE),





Dominion of Toronto



(TD.TSE), and





Bank of Nova Scotia



(BNS.TSE). Banks typically benefit from rising rates, which improve their profitability, or net interest margins, on loans.

Annualized inflation in Canada hit a 30-year high of 5.1% in January, more than double the Bank of Canada’s target of 2%. The central bank raised its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5% last week, and further hikes are expected to take it to 1.25% by the end of 2022 and 1.75 % in 2023, according to the rating firm Fitch.

Investors seem to like this setup for Canadian banks. Since the beginning of the year, the Royal Bank of Canada is up 3% on the Toronto Stock Exchange. TD is ahead 1.3% and Bank of Nova Scotia is up 4%. Stocks also have healthy dividend yields, above 3% each. Overall, the MSCI Canada ETF returns 1.9%.

Another big slug for the Canada ETF is in energy and materials, making up 28% of its assets. Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Canada last week announced a ban on Russian oil imports and European countries are considering limiting Russian energy exports. Even without a direct ban on Russian energy, buyers of energy products are turning to other oil and gas producing countries and non-Russian companies.

Regular buyers of Russian oil, mainly in Europe, will look for non-Russian alternatives. This will tend to support the price of Brent crude and the broader market, said Rick Joswick, head of Global Oil Analytics at S&P Global Platts Analytics in a commentary last week.

Canadian equity markets also offer exposure to gold mining companies and other companies linked to commodity demand, including





Canadian natural resources



(CNQ.TSE) and Canadian National Railways (CNR.TSE).

You get the benefits of energy, materials and financials, three sectors that stand to benefit from the current and future economic climate, said Todd Rosenbluth, head of mutual fund and ETF research at CFRA, in an interview.

The Canadian market is also value driven with a focus on industrials, banks and energy. The value style outperformed the higher multiple growth. Indeed, value and growth have diverged sharply, the Russell 1000 Value index is down 4% this year compared to a 15% drop for the Russell 1000 Growth index.

Investors can gain exposure to Canadian equities through ETFs such as the MSCI Canada fund. Others include the JPMorgan Beta Builders Canada ETF (BBCA), Sprott Gold Miners ETFs (SGDM), and iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC).

Canada’s tailwinds are not necessarily sustainable; Commodity prices could peak, poised to fall back as supply rises and demand falls as economic growth slows the traditional remedy for high oil prices. A quick end to the fighting in Ukraine could push oil back below $100 a barrel, putting pressure on Canadian energy stocks.

Rising interest rates are also a double-edged sword for banks. While they may increase the profitability of bank lending, lending volumes could suffer if homebuyers and other borrowers reduce their credit as they price in higher financing costs. Canada’s real estate market, a major source of individual wealth and bank revenue, could also decline with higher rates.

For now, however, Canada appears to have the right combination of value, energy exposure and a hedge against rising rates with its bank stocks. In hockey, this is called a hat trick. Canada seems to have scored one.

Write to Daren Fonda at