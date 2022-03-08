Stocks fall, oil soars amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

Stocks extended their decline on Monday and oil prices soared as investors nervously considered the potential for even higher inflation and greater global economic damage from Russia’s war in Ukraine and sanctions who followed.

The S&P 500 closed nearly 3% lower at 4,200.89, its worst day in more than a year, while the Dow fell 2.4% to 32,813.56. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.62% to 12,380.96, marking its worst day in more than a month, and officially entered a bear market after falling more than 20% from its recent all-time high. The German DAX index (DAX) as well as the STOXX 50 (HE DID) also sank to fall in bear markets. Traders piled into safe-haven assets and gold prices (CG=F) briefly jumped above $2,000 an ounce for the first time since September 2020. US Treasury yields advanced.

In energy markets, Brent crude oil prices (BZ=F), the international standard, climbed as high as $137 a barrel, building on gains in recent weeks. United States West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil (CL=F), likewise, hit $130.50 a barrel.

The spike in energy prices came as the White House and European countries considered a ban on imports of Russian crude oil as part of a new punitive measure for the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that the Biden administration was “now in discussion with our European partners and allies to examine in a coordinated manner the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil”, while ensuring that global markets remain adequately supplied.

The United States receives only a small portion of Russia’s energy products, with just 7.9% of total oil imports, including crude oil, coming from the country in 2021. according to the Energy Information Administration. However, such a ban could have a more negative impact on European countries that are more dependent on Russian crude oil as well as natural gas for energy. Prices for metals used in fuel cells and other clean energy products, including palladium and nickel, also soared on Monday as traders eye an accelerated shift to renewable alternatives.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Western response to it will exacerbate the supply-demand imbalance that is at the heart of the global inflationary drive,” the Goldman Sachs economist wrote on Sunday. Jan Hatzius, in a note. “Cutting trade with a country with a current account surplus through sanctions and boycotts means the rest of the world has to produce more of what it consumes.”

Hatzius added that “the potential change is quite small at the global level”, given that Russia accounts for less than 2% of world merchandise trade and gross domestic product. But in oil, Russia provides 11% of world consumption and 17% of natural gas, including no less than 40% of Western Europe’s consumption.

“If Western countries buy less Russian oil, China and India could in principle buy more Russian oil and therefore less Saudi and other oil, which can then be channeled to the West,” added Hatzius. “But this ‘deck redevelopment’ isn’t perfect, not only because of rising transport costs and other technical frictions, but also because China and India may be reluctant to sharply increase their imports and related payments at a time when Russia is becoming a global pariah.”

Uncertainty surrounding global trade and the supply of essential goods has further fueled fears of another surge in inflation. Later this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release its February consumer price index, which economists predict will show a Annual increase of 7.9% for the biggest jump since 1982. And given the latest round of commodity price increases this month, further upside is also possible.

“We thought February was going to be the peak,” Michelle Girard, NatWest’s co-head of global economy, told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “However, with the rise in energy prices that we are seeing, I no longer think we can assume that will be the case. Certainly, in terms of the numbers, I think it is likely that we will continue to see upward pressure.”

4:00 p.m. ET: Stocks end at session low

Here are the major moves in the markets as of 4:00 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -127.98 (-2.96%) to 4,200.89

Dow ( ^ DJI ) : -801.24 (-2.38%) to 32,813.56

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : -482.48 (-3.62%) to 12,830.96

Raw ( CL=F ) : +$4.44 (+3.84%) at $120.12 per barrel

Gold ( CG=F ) : +$34.00 (+1.73%) at $2,000.60 per ounce

10-year cash flow (^TNX): +2.7 bps for a yield of 1.7510%

2:26 p.m. ET: U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumble in risk move

Shares of major U.S.-listed Chinese companies fell on Monday amid broader risk in global equity markets and as investors watched rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index (^HXC), which tracks a basket of major U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, fell more than 3% on Monday afternoon to set a data record dating back to early 2017. Major constituents including Baidu (TO START UP) and the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng (XPEV) also fell more than 4% each intraday.

12:26 p.m. ET: Stocks extend decline, indices drop more than 2%

All three major stock indices fell more than 2% in the afternoon session, building on earlier losses. Here’s where the markets were trading after 12 p.m. ET:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -97.90 (-2.26%) to 4,230.97

Dow ( ^ DJI ) : -675.37 (-2.01%) to 32,939.43

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : -300.53 (-2.26%) to 13,012.09

Raw ( CL=F ) : +$2.28 (+1.97%) at $117.96 per barrel

Gold ( CG=F ) : +$20.30 (+1.03%) to $1,986.90 per ounce

10-year cash flow (^TNX): +1.4 bps for a yield of 1.736%

10:26 a.m. ET: “Look for these dips to provide opportunities of a shorter-term nature”: Strategist

As major stock indexes continue to slide this year, at least one strategist has suggested investors move from pursuing the buy-and-hold strategy that has paid off during the pandemic to a more tactical approach.

“What we saw at the end of last year was a pretty big loss of long-term bullish momentum, and of course that manifested in a pretty big corrective phase at this point in your main indices. “said Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies. said Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. “So this loss of upside momentum suggests that the market may have entered a trading range, and with a trading range environment, when you buy and hold long term, it doesn’t trend. to bear fruit.”

“However, if you can be more short to medium term in your target, with a time lag of maybe a few months, that would be a bit safer bet in terms of adding exposure to the corrective phases within a range. negotiation,” she added. “So that’s what our recommendation has been: look for those dips to provide shorter-term opportunities as opposed to having the kind of buy and hold market that we had last year and even some of the l year before the end of the low COVID patch.”

9:50 a.m. ET: Mobileye, Intel’s standalone unit, files confidential filing for IPO

Mobileye, Intel’s standalone unit (INTC), filed confidentially for an IPO on Monday, according to an Intel statement.

Although Intel did not provide many details about the IPO, the deal could value the automotive technology unit at more than $50 billion, according to a Reuters report. Intel first bought Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017.

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks mixed, moving off lows overnight

Here’s where the shares were trading Monday morning just after the market opened:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -7.19 (-0.17%) to 4,321.68

Dow ( ^ DJI ) : -111.09 (-0.33%) to 33,503.71

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +14.94 (+0.14%) to 13,332.30

Raw ( CL=F ) : +$0.57 (+0.49%) at $116.75 per barrel

Gold ( CG=F ) : +$8.90 (+0.45%) at $1,975.50 per ounce

10-year cash flow (^TNX): -6.5 bps for a yield of 1.787%

8:19 a.m. ET: Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar over 90% after activist Ryan Cohen reveals nearly 10% stake

Ryan Cohen’s investment firm, RC Ventures, has disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) on Monday, sending the retailer’s stock soaring more than 90% in premarket trading.

Cohen, co-founder of Chewy and chairman of GameStop, also wrote a letter to the Bed Bath & Beyond board calling for a sweeping set of operational changes and for the board to consider alternatives, including a complete sale of the company. Cohen also criticized the compensation of its top executives even as the company saw a decline in share price and market share losses.

7:40 a.m. ET Monday: Stocks head for a sharply lower open

Here’s where the shares were trading Monday morning:

S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES=F ) : -47.75 points (-1.10%) to 4,279.50

Dow futures ( JM=F ) : -365.00 points (-1.09%) to 33,218.00

Nasdaq futures contracts ( NQ = F ): -177.5 points (-1.28%) to 13,662.25

Raw ( CL=F ) : +$7.66 (+6.62%) at $123.34 per barrel

Gold ( CG=F ) : +$25.40 (+1.29%) to $1,992.00 per ounce

10-year cash flow (^TNX): +5.5 bps for a yield of 1.777%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 04: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 04, 2022 in New York City. The Dow fell more than 300 points in morning trade despite a positive jobs report as the war in Ukraine continues to worry investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

