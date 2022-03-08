Former Indian stock exchange boss arrested for mystical scam







Former Indian National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna has claimed that she was guided by a Himalayan mystic who may not actually exist. MUMBAI: The former managing director of the National Stock Exchange of India has been arrested in a bizarre mismanagement scandal involving a supposed Himalayan yogi. Officials said on Monday that Chitra Ramkrishna – a high-flying executive once considered the “queen of the stock market” – allegedly took the business advice of a mystic throughout her tenure from 2013 to 2016 in one of the most major derivatives exchanges in the world. She was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s equivalent of the FBI, in Delhi on Sunday evening, a senior officer told AFP. Spiritual leaders and “god-men” have long enjoyed vast followings in India and business is no exception in the highly religious nation of 1.4 billion people. A 190-page report released by regulators last month revealed damning details of how Ramkrishna, 59, shared sensitive information with a spiritual adviser she allegedly met on the banks of the Ganges. The former head of India’s biggest stock exchange “had abdicated all his powers to the unknown” and “was just a puppet in his hands”, regulators said in the report, without identifying the yogi. Federal police last month arrested Ramkrishna’s former protege Anand Subramanian, whom they hired and then promoted with an astronomical salary – despite having no relevant experience – allegedly on the yogi’s advice. The scandal began in 2015 with allegations of market manipulation, brokers allegedly gaining preferential access to the stock exchange. Both leaders resigned from the National Stock Exchange the following year. NSE’s own board concluded based on an E&Y forensic audit that Subramanian had in fact invented the yogi to manipulate Ramkrishna for personal gain. The CEO argued in her statements to the market regulator that her adviser was a “spiritual force” and that their informal interactions were akin to those with a coach or mentor. The yogi was “manifesting at will and I had no location coordinates,” she told officials. “As a result, he gave me an id (e-mail) to which I could send my requests.” Emails uncovered in the investigation show the yogi proposed meetings in Seychelles, one of several tax havens, including Singapore and Mauritius, where investigators are investigating possible tax evasion. A special lift was reserved for Ramkrishna and Subramanian at the NSE and a dedicated team made sure he had separate hand towels and soap dispensers in the toilets, according to news reports. The authorities prohibit the two former leaders from leaving India or accessing the financial markets.

