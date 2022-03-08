McDonalds and other US brands under pressure to stop doing business in Russia

McDonalds and other well-known American companies continue to earn rubles even after Russiainvaded Ukraine and the head of the New York State Pension Fund isI do not like him.

Neither do many other Americans. calls are growing louder to boycott other brands still operating in Russiaand hashtags like #BoycottPepsi, #BoycottCocaCola and#BoycottYumBrandsare trending on Twitter.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli urges companies to reconsider doing business in Russia as they face legal, compliance, operational, human rights, personnel and reputational risks important and growing.

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has resulted in unprecedented sanctions against Russian companies and individuals,wrote DiNapoliwhich oversees the roughly $280 billion state pension fund, which also owns stock in the companies.

While US sanctions already prohibit investment in many Russian companies, I believe it is prudent to freeze purchases in all Russian companies due to the unpredictability of situations and the likelihood that conditions will deteriorate.

In addition to McDonald’s,other companiesDiNapoli addressed Friday included:

Not on the DiNapolis mailing list was Coca-Cola, whichannounced last weekit donated more than $1 million to Red Cross operations to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other countries, but made no mention of its extensive business operations in Russia.

Over the past few days, everyone at Coca-Cola has followed the news from Ukraine with heavy hearts, the company said in the statement. Our thoughts are with those affected.

DiNapoli said Russian President Vladimir Putin was unhinged and tyrannical foreign policy had already resulted in sanctions that hampered Russia’s already weak economic growth.

The Russian currency has fallen in just days since the sanctions were instituted, DiNapoli wrote. We will continue to monitor these changing events. New York stands with the Ukrainian people. We hope for a peaceful resolution.

McDonalds and Coca-Cola are among the companies NBC News contacted for comment on whether they plan to suspend operations in Russia during the war in Ukraine. There was no immediate response.

Other companies like Apple and luxury retailers like Herms have suspended sales,restrictions imposedor closed stores in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The same goes for retailers like H&M and entertainment giants like Disney and Warner Bros., which announced last week that it was suspend broadcastof his feature film The Batman in Russia.

Starbucks top boss Kevin Johnson saidin a letter Fridayto business partners that they have 130 stores in Russia but none in Ukraine.

Yet, Johnson wrote, Starbucks condemns Russia’s unprovoked, unjust and horrific attacks on Ukraine.

First, we will donate all royalties we receive from our business operations in Russia to humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine, Johnson wrote.

Starbucks has also already donated $500,000 to World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, Johnson wrote.

McDonalds opened its first fast food restaurant in Russia about 32 years ago, during the Soviet Union era, and today has 847 restaurants in Russia and 108 in Ukraine.

These restaurants account for 2% of McDonalds’ sales, about 9% of its revenue and 3% of its operating profit.depending on the company.

But the reluctance of fast food chains to speak publicly about the invasion may stem from the fact that only 16% of restaurants in Russia are franchises owned and operated by local Russians and all restaurants in Ukraine are run directly by the business.

In 2014, after Russia was hit with sanctions in response to its invasion of Crimea, there was a perceived domestic backlash against US businesses, including McDonalds whose Moscow restaurants were closed for violations. sanitary facilities, Bank of America securities analyst Sara Senatore wrote in a note to clients on Monday that wasobtained by CNBC.

Yum Brands, whose chains include KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, has more than 1,000 restaurants in Russia. Like so many around the world, we are shocked and saddened by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine, and we are focused on the safety of our employees, franchisees and partners in the region, Yum said.in a statement to CNBC.

Unlike McDonalds, most of Russia’s Yum Brands stores are franchises run by local operators, so the money Yum makes comes from licensing fees, and these restaurants only account for 2% of the company’s sales.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.