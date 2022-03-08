AGL Energy CEO unsure if takeover bid is really over | Australia News

AGL Energy says it doesn’t know if an unsolicited takeover bid by billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian fund manager Brookfield is truly over or if the consortium has just hit the pause button.

AGL rejected an increased offer of $8.25 per share made late Friday. He valued the company at around $8.5 billion, including debt.

We think that [the revised bid] is still well below what is traditionally required in such circumstances, said Graeme Hunt, chief executive of AGL, while declining to say how much money would have prompted the board to engage with the suitors.

Following rejection, AGL shares ended Monday down 13 cents, or 1.75%, to $7.30. The overall market fell about 1%.

Hunt said shareholders would gain more confidence in the company’s plans by releasing more information about the impending mid-year split into two. One entity will house the company’s 185-year-old power plants and the other its retail arm.

But Hunt said he wouldn’t rule out Brookfield, which led the tender, and Cannon-Brookes could still make another offer after the Atlassian founder and co-owner tweeted Sunday night that the consortium was asking. our pens.

The Brookfield-Grok consortium seeking to privatize and transform AGL puts down our pens – with great sadness. This weekend, the board rejected our increased offer of $8.25. 46% more than the price of $5.55 about 90 days ago (1/3) pic.twitter.com/c5KYwGozDo — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) March 6, 2022

We haven’t had any conversations with Cannon-Brookes, and what he means by that, I have no idea, Hunt said. Brookfield, however, indicated that they wanted to move on with their lives.

Whether they hit the pause button or walk away, who knows? Hunt said. I guess that’s a question for them.

Spokespersons for Brookfield and Grok Ventures, the Cannon-Brookes family investment firm, said they had nothing to add to AGL’s public rejection of the bid.

But the folks at AGL remain convinced that consortia interest in AGL isn’t over and the duo haven’t made their final release. Theyre not done, was a view.

It is understood that how shareholders react to the rejection in the coming weeks will be closely watched by the consortium, as will the formal publication of AGL’s split plans expected by mid-May.

A source also pointed to Cannon-Brookes’ tweet saying the split path was a terrible outcome for shareholders, taxpayers, customers, Australia and the planet we all share. This assessment had not changed.

Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield had proposed accelerating the closure of AGL’s coal-fired power stations so that the company, which now accounts for around 8% of Australia’s total greenhouse gas emissions, would be carbon neutral by 2035.

Along with the takeover price, the consortium said it was ready to pay $20 billion to achieve the goal, including closing the three remaining AGL coal plants by 2030.

Hunt declined to provide a threshold price that would have sparked the board’s interest in the offer, adding only that the 15% premium to the one-month average price was not a fair price.

We see very clearly that by dividing the business there is more value to unlock, he said.

Hunt said there was also more scope for accelerating its own coal-fired plant shutdown schedule, depending on how the power sector develops in the coming years.

Its Liddell factory in the NSW Hunter Valley will close by April 2023, with uncertainty only over the timing of the nearby Bayswater and Loy Yang A factory in Victoria. AGL last month set a closing date of no later than 2033 for Bayswater and 2045 for Loy Yang A, but proposed a window several years earlier for both.

It relies on projects and planning, as well as increasing approvals, from generation to consolidating transmission and distribution capacity, Hunt said. All of this just might lead to sooner [closure] dates only on the table at the moment.

We’re not saying we shouldn’t decarbonise, he said. What we were saying is that we have to do this in a way that the glide path does not lead to a crash landing or a runway overrun.

What could rise, however, are energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions.

AGL mines its own lignite at Loy Yang and has a few years of relatively cheap black coal for its Hunter mills, giving it some protection against rising fuel prices. However, gas prices, which often influence electricity prices, are skyrocketing.

We’ve seen coal prices rise dramatically over the past few weeks because of what’s happening in Europe, and similarly with gas, Hunt said.

All of these uncertainties of all kinds all point to higher energy prices, he said. It’s just a matter of how much, for how long.