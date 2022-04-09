Toronto-area subway distribution center workers sign new collective agreement and end strike – Toronto





Toronto-area subway warehouse workers who had been on strike for several days are expected to return to work. In a Friday press release, Unifor said Metro Distribution Center warehouse members had negotiated “significant wage gains” in a new collective agreement, “ending a seven-day strike.” Read more: Metro distribution center workers furloughed in second grocery store strike in 2 months The more than 900 workers went on strike April 2 after rejecting a tentative agreement between the union and Metro Inc. Unifor’s regional director for Ontario, Naureen Rizvi, said the deal “achieves the best maximum rate of pay and fastest progression in the industry.” “There is no doubt this will raise the bar for warehouse workers across Ontario,” Rizvi said in a statement released in the release. The story continues under the ad Rizvi said Unifor has “negotiated and beat inflation with an increase of more than 8% on average in the first year” as well as “pension and benefits wins.” Trending Stories Ezra Miller’s arrest triggers an emergency Warner Bros. meeting. on the future of the actor

Brothers in custody after mother and sister found buried in Illinois yard Read more: Metro strikers will vote on the tentative agreement on Friday According to the release, the more than 900 Metro warehouse distribution center workers will receive an average wage increase of 15.8% over 4.5 years. Unifor Local 414 unit president Frank Reynolds said the agreement “reflects the level of respect” workers deserve and “ensures that our members will continue to lead the warehouse industry.” According to Unifor, under the new agreement, workers will receive a $2.25 per hour raise in the first year, paid retroactively to October 24, 2021. Members will also see higher bonuses for freezer work, a shortened salary progression to reach the maximum rate, and improvements to pension and benefits. In an emailed statement to Global News, Metro Inc. said the company is pleased to announce that members have ratified the new 4.5-year collective agreement. We are pleased to have achieved what we believe to be a fair and reasonable outcome, said Carmen Fortino, Executive Vice President, Ontario Division Head and National Supply Chain, Metro Ontario Inc., in a statement. Employees in our distribution centers benefit from competitive working conditions and the new contract maintains these standards. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

