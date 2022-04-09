FLC vice president arrested in ongoing stock fraud saga





She is also the chairman of Artex Securities and is said to have helped FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet and his company manipulate the shares. Quyet, the company’s accountant and his sister, Trinh Thi Minh Hue, were arrested earlier. Quyet’s other sister, Trinh Thi Thuy Nga, deputy director of Artex Securities, and Nguyen Quynh Anh, its managing director, were also arrested. Dung, 44, was the chief attorney at the law firm SMiC set up by Quyet and his associates. She then held senior positions at FLC, including Head of Legal and Project Development and Managing Director. She resigned as chief executive in March this year. On Wednesday, Dung was also fined 70 million VND ($3,000) for simultaneously serving as a board member of seven companies. The securities law caps at five. The case that led to the investigation of Quyet and others began on the afternoon of January 10, when Quyet sold 74.8 million shares of FLC, but the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC ) did not receive the notice of sale until the evening of that day. regulations require three business days notice. On January 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) issued a notice of cancellation of the transaction, an unprecedented decision in the Vietnamese stock market. Many investors see their investment reimbursed. Quyet was fined VND1.5 billion ($65,800) by the SCC on January 17, the highest level under current securities regulations, and his trading was suspended for five years. month. It was the second time Quyet had been fined by the SSC for the same offence. In November 2017, he was fined VND65 million for selling 57 million FLC shares without notice. Quyet began his legal career in 2001, when he and his associates established the SMiC law firm, which later became the SMiC law firm. He also started a number of companies and the FLC brand was created in early 2010 after merging them all. FLC’s registered capital stood at VND10.5 trillion (over $459 million) at the start of 2021, after more than 10 years of operation. As of January 2022, the FLC chairman owned more than 215 million FLC shares, or about 30%, as well as tens of millions of shares in related companies like ROS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://e.vnexpress.net/news/companies/flc-vice-chairwoman-arrested-in-ongoing-stock-market-fraud-saga-4449533.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos