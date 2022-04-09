Saskatchewan. loses 4,500 jobs as national unemployment rate drops to record low

Statistics Canada released its Labor Force Survey on Friday and despite fewer jobs being filled in Saskatchewan, unemployment rates in March remain among the lowest in years.

According to Statistics Canada data, Canada’s unemployment rate has been on a downward trend since its peak at the start of the pandemic, reaching 5.3% in March 2022. This is the lowest unemployment rate since that the data became available in 1976.

Despite a steady decline in unemployment across the country, Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate was higher than last month, rebounding to a rate of 5% after being recorded at 4.7 in February 2022. There were 4,500 fewer workers in March than in February, but the number of people employed has increased by more than 27,000 since last March, when the province was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatchewan had the second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada in March, despite declining employment numbers alongside Newfoundland and Labrador and Manitoba.

The provincial government is pleased with the current employment situation, with a spokesperson saying “Saskatchewan’s economy is on track with strong job gains and low unemployment” in a statement sent by e-mail.

Jason Childs, an associate professor of economics at the University of Regina, says Saskatchewan has lost some ground, but is returning to the stable unemployment rate of around 5% that the province once enjoyed.

“We have opened [businesses from pandemic restrictions] earlier than a lot of other jurisdictions and we’ve seen this kind of boom early on and it shouldn’t be too surprising that we’re giving back some ground here,” Childs said.

In 2019, the year before the pandemic began and the unemployment spike that accompanied it, unemployment rates hovered around 5-6% in Saskatchewan. It climbed to 12.3% in May 2020 and has gradually returned to normal since, according to Statistics Canada data.

Childs says he doesn’t expect the jobless rate to rise or fall much further and will likely remain steady around the 5% mark it hit in March.

“The fact that we’re back at 5% again suggests we’re in for a pretty stable bottom line at the moment,” he said. “Small fluctuations around that stable level, we shouldn’t overstate that.”

That goes for month-to-month movements in general, he says.

Data shows that this most recent rise in unemployment was driven by wholesale and retail trade and the service sector.

However, the agricultural industry has lost about 4% of its employees, according to Statistics Canada. This surprised Childs, but due to the small sample size in the industry, the data should not be “over-interpreted”, he said.

The year-over-year decline was even larger: a 23% drop in employment compared to March 2021.

“It was a bad harvest last year, it was not a good year, and I think people are acting a little more cautiously this year,” he said, adding that higher prices for fuel and fertilizer should be added to the mix.

Childs expects the future to hold an influx of job opportunities, stemming from projects made possible with federal funds or incentives, such as the carbon capture and storage tax credit.

“You’re going to see a lot of demand for construction, you’re going to see demand in the more services side … so it’s going to be, for a little while, where companies are going to find workers,” he said.

That may mean bringing in foreign workers, he said.

While nationally, the rise in employment is good, Childs warned that it will likely create inflationary pressures and could result in higher interest rates from the Bank of Canada.