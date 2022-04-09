Keep an eye on these 9 retail beat stocks, says Jim Cramer

On Friday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered a list of nine discounted retail stocks that he says could be great additions to investors’ portfolios.

“Today we’ve seen a lot of these discount retailers rally, but it’s still going to be a lot of days like today before these stocks come back expensive again. So I’d give a look at one of them”, the host of “Mad Money”. mentioned.

Cramer’s comments come after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% on Friday while the S&P 500 fell 0.27%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34%.

To compile the list of retail stocks, Cramer started with a list of all retailers in the S&P 500, S&P Mid-Cap 400 and S&P Small Cap 600 before eliminating all companies with a market cap of less than 1. billion dollars.

Then he took out the names with stocks selling for more than 10x earnings, and also kicked off GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond as they weren’t priced against multiple earnings and should lose money this year.

Cramer then further narrowed down the list of companies that meet the following criteria:

Does not have a debt/EBITDA ratio greater than three

Doesn’t forecast earnings this year down more than 20% from last year

Didn’t miss the numbers when releasing its first-quarter results

Does not have a dividend yield of less than 1%

Here is the list of nine retail companies that fit the bill:

Macy’s Bookmark Jewelers Loop American Eagle Outfitters Dick Sporting Goods Kohls Williams Sonoma Bath and body care best buy

Disclosure: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns stock in American Eagle Outfitters.

