Dow Jones Ends High, Stumbles to Weekly Loss on Tech Wreck By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow ended higher on Friday, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a weekly loss as the tech snapped its winning streak under pressure from soaring Treasury yields following more full details of the Federal Reserve’s plan to contain inflation. The gains 0.40%, or 137 points, the decline of 0.20%, the decline of 1.3%. The three main averages ended the week in the red. Tech stocks snapped a three-week winning streak, keeping the broader market in the red as investors remained wary of growth areas of the market in the wake of soaring Treasury yields . The jumped above 2.7% for the first time in more than three years on expectations of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve to stem inflation. Minutes from the Fed’s March meeting, released earlier this week, showed Fed members appear poised to raise rates by 50 basis points in May and begin a significant cut in the balance sheet from next month, Stifel said in a note. Big tech including Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) fell more than 1%, while a continued drop in chip stocks added pressure on the tech sector in the sense of large. Banking stocks, which have been under pressure in recent sessions on fears that a potential recession could increase bad debts for banks, finally found respite as investors anticipated quarterly results from major Wall Street banks. next week. JPMorgan (NYSE:) reports earnings on Wednesday, while Citigroup (NYSE:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Wells Fargo (NYSE:), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) report Thursday. “Banks are a good place to be in the coming economic environment, not only because rates are going up, but I think the consumer is still in a strong position,” said Jimmy Lee, Founder and CEO of The Wealth. Consulting Group, at Investing. com in an interview on Friday. While rising rates boost bank credit spreads and profitability, the pace of rising rates has pushed up borrowing costs and impacted demand. The frenetic pace of rate hikes will be determined by the Fed’s follow-up to its hawkish plan to tighten monetary policy. “Most people think the Fed is going to be very hawkish and cause a recession, but I just don’t think they will,” Lee added. “If the economic data starts to look bad, I think it will stop tightening immediately.” Energy stocks rose more than 2%, buoyed by higher oil prices as investors weigh the prospect of energy supply disruptions after the European Union confirmed new sanctions, including an embargo on the coal against Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite Friday’s rise, oil prices succumbed as countries agreed to release millions of barrels of emergency supplies. Coterra Energy (NYSE:), EOG Resources (NYSE:) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:) were among the biggest gainers, with the latter up more than 7%. On the earnings side, WD-40’s (NASDAQ) better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue offset lower full-year guidance, pushing its stock price up more than 7%. Separately, Boeing (NYSE:) fell 1.7% after a Boeing 757 split in two during an emergency landing in Costa Rica. United Airlines has confirmed it has delayed the return of some grounded Boeing 777s until at least May 12.

