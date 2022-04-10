Business
Market turbulence divides hedge funds into macro winners and tech losers
Market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation have sharply divided the hedge fund industry, with macro hedge funds celebrating one of their best starts to the year as technology and growth funds are racking up double-digit losses.
The top 10% of hedge funds gained an average of 24.3% in the first quarter, while the bottom decile fell 15.4%, according to HFR, which tracks the industry. The dispersion is one of the largest since the financial crisis.
The industry as a whole suffered losses of 0.3% in the first quarter, as measured by the HFRI fund-weighted index, and large funds tended to do better than small ones.
“I’ve struggled to think of a quarter with more dispersion for quite a long time,” said Michael Edwards, deputy chief investment officer of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers.
Many long-short equity hedge funds cut their exposure to US equities and reduced leverage as the market sold off in January and February, worried there was still room for equities fall. They stayed away and further reduced their positions when the market finally found its equilibrium, according to the prime brokerage arm of Goldman Sachs.
That means some funds missed a 9% rally in the S&P 500 from its February lows, including in many tech stocks that were hit hard earlier in the year. This caused the HFRI index of equity funds to fall by 4%.
Tiger Global was among the hardest hit, down 34% for the quarter. Melvin Capital, Whale Rock and RiverPark’s long/short fund all saw declines of more than 20% in the quarter, with consumer, technology and growth stocks struggling more generally. The problems with the technology have not been limited to the United States. Accendo Capital lost 17.8% as one of its top holdings, Swedish telecommunications maker Hexatronic, gave up some of last year’s gains.
In contrast, tech and macro funds rebounded strongly: the HFRI macro index rose more than 8% in the quarter.
Those gains, Edwards added, were due in part to macro quantitative funds trading consistently. Unaffected by human sensitivities from the war in Ukraine, soaring Treasury yields and selling off the markets, IT funds have been quicker to re-enter the fray than some flesh-and-blood hedge fund managers.
“Machines are not subject to the same Fomo [fear of missing out] and the wound-licking tendencies that are discretionary managers,” he said.
Among this year’s biggest winners is the BH-DG Systematic Trading fund, managed by a joint venture between hedge fund firm Brevan Howard and former Chase Manhattan trader David Gorton. The fund gained 23% at the end of March, according to figures sent to investors.
Meanwhile, Leda Braga’s Systematica is up nearly 18%, helped by bets on commodities and bonds, and Aspect Capital is up 21.5% in its diversified fund.
Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund with around $150 billion under management, gained 16.3%. He told investors that his best performance came from commodities, short rates and nominal bonds.
Many winning funds use algorithms to predict and bet on trends and patterns in futures and other financial markets. They have benefited from a huge sell-off in government bond markets this year, with 2-year US Treasury yields rising from 0.7% to 2.4% and 10-year yields rising from 1. 5% to 2.5%, as the Federal Reserve decides to tighten monetary policy.
“So far this year [performance] is spectacular,” said Philippe Jordan, chairman of Paris-based CFM, which manages about $9 billion and is up about 17% in its Discus strategy and 7% in its flagship Stratus fund. “The macro backdrop for [quant] futures trading is better than it has been for the past 10 years.
The HFRI commodity fund index climbed nearly 25%, fueled by a one-third rise in the price of crude oil and a jump in natural gas of nearly two-thirds. Makuria Investment Management, which invests in commodities and companies involved in the energy transition, gained 31%. “The tragic events in Ukraine have only accelerated already existing structural trends in commodity markets. . . further increasing the narrowness of the market,” wrote founder Mans Larsson.
Other traders also took advantage of the huge moves in the bond and currency markets. Odey Asset Management’s European fund gained almost 61% in mid-March, helped by bets on rising long-term bond yields. He thinks they still have a long way to go. “There’s nothing holding back returns from here,” said founder Crispin Odey.
Equity hedge funds have had a much tougher time. Funds that were positioned for higher prices suffered losses as equity markets were hit by the war in Ukraine and the prospect of higher borrowing costs, and bond markets quickly sold off.
“The extreme volatility in the rates market and the situation in Ukraine has created a challenging risk environment for all asset classes,” said Kevin Russell, chief investment officer of UBS O’Connor’s hedge fund unit, which manages over $11.2 billion in assets.
