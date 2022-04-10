Connect with us

Business

February saw the highest year-over-year house price growth rate on record

Published

3 weeks ago

on

By

 


Although Hartford has seen double-digit year-over-year home price growth, its growth is lagging that of many other cities.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

February 2022 saw year-on-year house price growth of 19.6%, according to mortgage monitor Black Knight’s report, the highest rate on record since the company began reviewing such data in 2000. A similar finding has was recorded by data firm CoreLogic: National home prices rose 20% year-over-year in February 2022, according to the latest CoreLogic Home Price Index reportyou. The February 2022 home price index gain was up from the 10% gain in February 2021 and was the strongest 12-month growth for the U.S. index since the series began in 1976. Moreover, each of the 100 markets measured by Black Knight saw double-digit annual growth in February. This is the first time this has happened, writes Black Knight. And in those markets, house prices are still accelerating even as interest rates continue to rise, with pros saying this will continue through 2022.(You can see the lowest mortgage rates you can qualify for here.)

But growth is not universal and, in fact, in some major cities, growth is much slower than average. Minneapolis, Chicago, Baltimore and Milwaukee are among the slowest growing cities, with an annual house price growth rate of 11% or less. Meanwhile, in these five cities, home prices have risen at rates of 31.5% or more: Tampa, Austin, Raleigh, Phoenix and Nashville.

10 markets with the weakest house price growth

Annual house price growth rate, by market (only the first 100 markets measured)

Minneapolis

+10.1%

washington d.c.

+10.2%

Chicago

+10.7%

Baltimore

+10.9%

+11.1%

Pittsburgh

+11.4%

Boston

+11.4%

New Orleans

+11.9%

New York-Newark

+12.2%

Hartford

+12.9%

10 markets with the fastest growing house prices

Annual house price growth rate, by market (only the first 100 markets measured)

Tampa

+10.1%

washington d.c.

+33.0%

Raleigh

+32.8%

Phoenix

+32.0%

Nashville

+31.5%

Jacksonville

+29.5%

Orlando

+28.6%

Vegas

+28.6%

Miami

+27.9%

San Diego

+27.3%

Source: Dark Knight

What puts these fast-growing versus slower-growing spots in such stark contrast to each other? An important factor is the local labor market, says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. Austin has created jobs at the fastest rate over the past decade and is still continuing. In contrast, job creation in Chicago has been slower, Yun says. Exchange Rate Analyst Jeff Ostrowski adds: Austin’s home price growth is the result of an increase in high-paying tech jobs, and California-based tech companies have opened offices there as an alternative to sky-high prices in the Silicon Valley. (You can see the lowest mortgage rates you can qualify for here.)

Some markets had experienced significant growth earlier. New York, Boston and Washington saw steep increases in home values ​​in the decades leading up to the pandemic, so some people may move elsewhere for cheaper housing. But the appreciation of real estate prices creates its own dynamic. Prices in California continued to soar long after the state became unaffordable, and prices in places like Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit stayed low for decades, Ostrowski says. Real estate attorney Michael Romer points out that many cities that have seen house price growth at a relatively slower pace were already very expensive before the pandemic. Any price growth from high levels is likely to be much smaller, in percentage terms, than growth from a lower baseline, Rober says.

And yet another factor is the increased ability of some people to live further away from their jobs. With remote working becoming a staple of our society, the workforce has realized that they don’t have to live close to where they work, resulting in a higher cost of living and many decided to move to more rural areas with a lower cost of living, according to Real Estate. Mr Pierre Debbas.

Whatever the reasons, one thing is clear: it’s hard to afford a house these days. Affordability is now the worst it has ever been outside of 2004-2007, writes Black Knight.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/picks/february-saw-the-highest-rate-of-year-over-year-home-price-growth-on-record-but-in-these-10-major-cities-home-price-growth-is-far-slower-than-average-what-gives-01649435442

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: