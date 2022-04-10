Bitcoin ETFs: what are they and how to invest in them?

BRIAN BAKER and JAMES ROYAL Bankrate.com



As the price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed since its introduction, investors have been looking for ways to get a piece of the cryptocurrency action. Financial firms have been rushing to deliver products that feed investors’ appetite for crypto, and last fall saw the arrival of a long-awaited Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The new Bitcoin-related fund, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), gives traders a way to speculate in Bitcoin without having to buy cryptocurrency directly or create an account with a crypto exchange. Investors can simply buy and sell the fund as they would any other publicly traded stock, making it easy to get started.

But experts say the road to more crypto ETFs looks bumpy, even though many fund companies would like to see a reduction in the healthy fees that can be charged for running an ETF based on the trendy asset.

Here’s what else you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs.

Why are Bitcoin ETFs becoming so popular?

People also read…

Many people have been drawn to Bitcoin by its rapid rise in price since its introduction in 2009. Although it has fallen over 40% since its all-time high in November 2021, Bitcoin is still up substantially since its debut . Naturally, the rising prices have many people wondering how they can get in on the action.

One aspect of buying and selling Bitcoin that may have held some people back is the limited number of brokers that offer it and trading directly through a crypto exchange can be complicated due to a variety of fees and news. trading platforms. But with the introduction of Bitcoin-linked ETFs, the investment process could become much simpler.

By opening the doors to traditional investors through Bitcoin ETFs, many investors can participate in investing indirectly in Bitcoin but without actually owning the digital asset itself, which may help ease the fears of many newcomers, says Peter Jensen , CEO of blockchain payment company. RocketFuel blockchain.

Who should invest in Bitcoin ETFs?

Investing in a Bitcoin ETF could be a good option for people looking for a more traditional way to invest in digital currency. Investing directly in Bitcoin can be complicated and involves questions about how the asset will be stored and on which exchange to buy. ETFs remove some of this complexity by grouping crypto futures contracts together as an ETF.

The ETF structure could also make it easier for some institutional investors to enter the crypto market, which could help keep demand for Bitcoin high.

Bitcoin ETFs allow traditional institutional investors to access Bitcoin without having to worry about storing Bitcoin in hot wallets, which are more susceptible to hacks, as well as the regulatory and tax implications their funds would face if they were simply buying it on a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, says Kay Khemani, managing director of Spectre.ai, a brokerless trading platform.

Where do you buy Bitcoin ETFs?

Bitcoin ETFs will be available through most online brokers that offer traditional securities such as stocks and bonds. Some of these brokers may also offer the ability to invest directly in Bitcoin, while others only allow you to trade Bitcoin futures.

ETFs trade on traditional exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. If you are interested in the widest supply of cryptocurrencies and are looking to invest directly in digital coins, you will need an account with a crypto exchange such as Binance or Kraken.

Are Bitcoin ETFs regulated?

Creating any Bitcoin-related ETF has proven to be a difficult task. Last fall’s launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF marked the first Bitcoin-linked ETF, but the fund itself uses futures instead of investing in Bitcoin directly. The Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet approved ETFs that invest directly in Bitcoin due to a number of factors.

Regulatory concerns about ETFs include their management fee structures, questions around the true intrinsic value of Bitcoins, and of course, the fact that the underlying asset in question still has an uncertain regulatory future, Khemani says.

Chris Kline, COO and co-founder of the Bitcoin IRA cryptocurrency platform, points to yet more reasons.

Based on past rulings, regulators are concerned about things like digital assets’ ability to be manipulated, volatility issues, and lack of oversight, Kline says.

For now, the number of crypto ETFs available remains small in the United States, but other jurisdictions, including Canada and Europe, have approved more funds.

Crypto ETFs are inevitable, says Kline. A product like this will eventually see the light of day because there is demand, but a timeline remains uncertain.

In March, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that instructed federal agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrencies on consumers, businesses, and investors. The review will also examine the possible creation of a US digital dollar. It is likely that the order will lead to new laws and regulations that have so far been largely non-existent for the crypto industry.

Other Types of Crypto-Related Investments

If you are unhappy with the current limited supply of crypto-related ETFs, you have other options for investing in the digital currency world.

Invest directly in crypto

You can always choose to invest directly in cryptocurrencies through a crypto broker or exchange. Some brokers offer a limited number of options for investing in crypto, usually only offering the major coins. If you are looking for a wide offer, you will have to go through a crypto exchange, but beware of the expensive fees associated with buying and selling.

Blockchain ETFs

Another way to make crypto-adjacent investments is to invest in blockchain-driven ETFs, which is the technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Blockchain ETFs hold stocks of companies that use blockchain technology as part of their current and future business plans. Holdings will likely include a combination of crypto companies, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Shares in crypto companies

There is also the possibility of investing in shares of companies directly involved in cryptocurrency. Coinbase, a major crypto exchange, went public in 2021 and other companies such as PayPal and Robinhood have also made inroads into cryptocurrencies. Be sure to research each company thoroughly and understand how much of their business is crypto-related before investing.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) started in 2013 as a private investment with a six-month lockup that prevented investors from reselling it in the public market during that time. But some investors have since sold their shares in the market, so anyone can now buy shares in the fund. The fund charges an annual fee of 2% of assets under management.

The company behind the fund announced in October that it was considering converting to a Bitcoin spot ETF. The fund would give investors a way to track the price of Bitcoin in a familiar ETF structure.

At the end of the line

Traders who had been eagerly awaiting a Bitcoin ETF got their wish last fall when the first Bitcoin-related ETF began trading on the NYSE. But crypto enthusiasts will likely have to wait a little longer for there to be a flood of these ETFs in the market due to regulatory concerns from the SEC. Still, there are ways to get in on the crypto action through stocks and ETFs that are indirectly tied to crypto or blockchain technology. You can also invest directly through a crypto exchange.