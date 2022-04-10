Dhaka shares plunge amid jittery selling





Dhaka plunged last week after rising the previous week as investors, bewildered by continued market volatility, kept selling stocks. The DSEX, the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s key index, fell 1.73%, or 116.6 points, over the past week to close at 6,641.23 points on April 7, the last trading session. of the week, after gaining just 4.96 points the previous week. After a slight gain in the first trading session of the week, the market took a dive from the second session and continued through the final session of last week as investors opted for high price sales. shares in order to avoid a further erosion of the value of their portfolio. The market has been in the doldrums for more than two months, which has eroded investors’ risk appetite. The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has taken various initiatives to increase the flow of funds to the market, but these measures appeared to be ineffective, market operators said. The BSEC recently urged banks, insurance companies, merchant banks and brokerage houses to inject new funds into the market. EBL Securities, in its weekly market commentary, said: “Stock indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange saw consecutive corrections for four sessions as investors attempted to sell stocks to avoid further losses amid volatility. current market.” “Turnovers fell as the imposed lower circuit limit of 2% resulted in a sharp decline in buyer interest in buying most stocks at the current market price,” he said. declared. On March 8, the BSEC banned shares of any company from exceeding 2% while keeping the upper cap unchanged at 10%, which in turn prevented many investors from rebalancing their portfolios. Due to rising inflation around the world, the country’s economy started to feel the pinch as import spending increased significantly, which further widened the current account deficit, thus creating a dollar deficit in the market. The Russian-Ukrainian war aggravated the situation. In addition, banks’ deposit rate has risen in recent days amid rising demand for cash that could lead to an outflow of funds from the stock market, they said. Among the major companies, falling stock prices of BRAC Bank, BEXIMCO, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Fortune Shoes and Grameenphone fueled the market slide. Of 385 issues traded, 324 declined, 51 advanced and 10 remained unchanged. The DS30, made up of 30 large-cap companies, fell 22.41 points to end at 2,451.59 points and the DSE Shariah Index, DSES, also lost 14.51 points to close at 1,453.6 points. Average daily turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, plunged 35.1% to Tk 607.85 crore during the week from Tk 936.66 crore the previous week. Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited topped the turnover chart with its shares worth Tk 197.43 crore changing hands. Other revenue leaders were IPDC Finance, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, VFS Thread Dying, GSP Finance Company, Nahee Aluminum Composite Panel, Genex Infosys, Provati Insurance Company, Yeakin Polymer and Sonali Paper & Board Mills.

