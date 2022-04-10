Stock market analysis: war, inflation and Q4 figures among key factors that could guide the market this week





New Delhi: Domestic stock markets ended the week with small gains on Friday despite selling FII after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, rising bond yields, escalating geopolitical concerns and new sanctions on Russia. However, RBI’s dovish stance and the merger of HDFC twins supported market sentiment as BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 settled into the green. The mid and small cap indices rose 4% each. “The market has been cautious over the last 2-3 days ahead of the RBI meeting and its future policy stance. Actions in line with market expectations led to a relief rally,” said Vinod Nair, head of the research at Geojit Financial Services. “Attention has shifted to the fourth quarter earnings season, led by the IT and banking sector. The outlook for the banking sector is strong due to the rapid rebound in credit growth and improving balance sheets, while the outlook for IT is mixed as the fourth quarter is seasonally weak,” he added. In the week ahead, March quarter results, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, rising inflation numbers and crude prices will be the main areas for investors to focus on, despite only three sessions. stock market during the period. Below are key factors that could guide the markets next week:

war crisis



It’s been more than six weeks of war between Russia and Ukraine, hurting market sentiment globally. Despite some signs of de-escalation, the actual intensity has not diminished much. Strikes by Russian forces cause massive destruction in the main cities of Ukraine. Inflation figures in India



India will release its wholesale and consumer inflation figures for March 2022 on Tuesday, March 12. India’s CPI print will be an important national indicator to watch. A higher-than-expected jump in inflation could provoke knee-jerk reactions. Inflation figures are expected to remain elevated after the Reserve Bank of India raised inflation forecast sharply to 5.7% from 4.5% earlier, citing geopolitical concerns between Russia and Ukraine. Fourth quarter results



India Inc will start reporting its March quarter results this week, with IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) releasing its numbers on April 11 and then Infosys on April 13. Other companies including Alok Industries, Birla Tyres, Delta Corp, Anand Rathi Wealth are expected to release their fourth quarter results this week.





IFI flow



Despite some positive signs emerging for some time, foreign investors continue to pull money out of Indian stocks as the US dollar has remained strong. However, if FIIs return to the exchanges with all the guns, the market could zoom in further. Two registrations



The truncated week will see two companies listing on exchanges next week. Veranda Learnings Solutions will debut on Monday April 11 while Hariom Pipe Industries will go public on April 13. crude oil prices



Crude Oil has been falling lately, but it still holds above $100 a barrel. The continuously high price is the biggest threat to the economy and the margins of companies that use it as a raw material for their products and services. The market will keep an eye on the price action during the week. Any further price increases will be negative. Technical outlook



As the Nifty 50 index ended the week positively, higher selling pressure was seen near 18,100 levels, leading to a reversal in momentum. On the weekly chart, the index formed a shooting star candlestick pattern that suggests there may be near-term weakness in the market, said Yesha Shah, head of equity research, Samco Securities. “Immediate benchmark support and resistance are now placed at the 17,600 and 18,100 levels. Any break below support will require a reexamination of the bullish bias,” she added.



