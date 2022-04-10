Business
SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the game studios the class action seeks to represent investors who: (1) purchased securities of Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS; MYPSW) between June 22, 2021 and March 1, 2022 inclusive (the Class Period), including, but not limited to, those who have purchased or acquired Playstudios securities under the Public Equity Private Investment Offering (PIPE Offering); (2) held common stock of Acies Acquisition Corp. as of May 25, 2021 and were entitled to vote at the special meeting of Acies of June 16, 2021 which exchanged their shares of Acies for shares of Playstudios following the merger of Acies and Old Playstudios (defined below). below); and (3) purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Playstudios pursuant to or traceable to Acies’ registration statement and proxy statement issued in connection with the June 2021 merger. Investors have until 6 June 2022 to seek appointment to the game studios class action. Started on April 5, 2022, the game studios subtitled class action lawsuit Felipe vs. Playstudios, Inc.#22-cv-02164 (ND Cal.) accuses Playstudios, its CEO and others of violating the Securities Act of 1933 and/or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
If you have suffered significant losses and wish to act as the lead plaintiff of the game studios class action, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact a lawyer JC Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or emailing [email protected]. Principal Applicant’s Requests for game studios the class action must be filed with the court no later than June 6, 2022.
CASE ALLEGATIONS: Acies is a blank check Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) established in October 2020. On February 1, 2021, Acies announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Playstudios, a private game company (Old Playstudios). In the press release announcing the merger, Playstudios announced that the transaction involves a business valuation for Playstudios of $1.1 billion and the consideration for Old Playstudios shareholders for the merger will include at least $89.1 billion. million shares of Acies common stock, worth $10 per share, up to $150 million in cash and an investment PIPE of $250 million in Acies common stock.
the game studios the class action lawsuit alleges that Playstudios made misleading statements and omissions regarding the actual status of Playstudios’ development of its flagship game Patron of the Kingdom and on its financial projections and future prospects in the registration statement and proxy statement and subsequent statements. The projections were expressly based on the successful and timely launch of Patron of the Kingdom. For example, in the registration statement and proxy statement, Playstudios told investors that Kingdom Boss, whose development began in 2020, will launch as planned in the second half of 2021. game studios the class action further alleges that at the same time the revenue and profit projections were made public, Playstudios knew that Patron of the Kingdom had encountered difficulties in its design and implementation that would significantly delay the launch.
On August 11, 2021, Playstudios revealed for the first time that the Patron of the Kingdom the launch has been postponed until later in the year and investors should expect lower revenue and earnings during the year. At this news, Playstudios stock price fell about 13%.
Then, on February 24, 2022, the CEO of Playstudios, the accused Andrew Pascal, revealed that Patron of the Kingdom would not be launched at all: as I shared, [Kingdom Boss] struggled to meet all of the established criteria for a large-scale launch even after making the game available in North America late in the fourth quarter. And while Boss Fight [the developer] has always assured us that based on their experience the product is on a constructive path, currently we have chosen to put development on hold and reevaluate our options. At this news, Playstudios stock price fell about 5%.
Since the merger, and following the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from the registration statement, Playstudios’ share price has traded approximately 60% below the closing $10 per share price. of the merger.
Robbins Geller launched a dedicated SPAC working group to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate wrongdoing. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to researching and prosecuting fraud on behalf of aggrieved SPAC investors. The rise of blank check funding presents unique risks for investors. The Robbins Gellers SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty and fairness in this rapidly developing investment field.
THE PRINCIPAL APPLICANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who: (1) purchased Playstudios securities during the Class Period; (2) held ordinary shares of Acies as of May 25, 2021 and was entitled to vote at the special meeting of Acies of June 16, 2021 which exchanged its shares of Acies for shares of Playstudios pursuant to the merger; and (3) purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Playstudios pursuant to or traceable to Acies’ registration statement and proxy statement issued in connection with the June 2021 merger to seek appointment as plaintiff main in the game studios class action. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the remedy sought by the putative class that is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action. The lead plaintiff may select a law firm of their choice to litigate the class action. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future class action recoveries does not depend on his or her function as lead plaintiff.
ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The company is ranked No. 1 in the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 report for recovering nearly $2 billion for investors last year alone, more than triple the amount recovered by any other complaining company. With 200 attorneys in 9 offices, Robbins Gellers attorneys have secured many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery on record, $7.2 billion dollars in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Litigation Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.
Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
JC Sanchez, 800-449-4900
[email protected]
