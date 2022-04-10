Business
Fr. Peter Pascali updates the early warning report
MONTREAL, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX:PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY ) (PyroGenesis), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly waste plasma energy systems and clean plasma torch products, filed today an updated early warning report regarding its investment in PyroGenesis in relation to its proposed disposition (the Proposed provision) through the Toronto Stock Exchange up to 750,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (Ordinary actions) held by Credit Mellon Trust (the Trust) under an automatic securities disposal plan (ASDP) and a Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities (Form 45-102A1) filed by Mr. Pascali and available under PyroGenesis’ SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
The common shares to be sold under the proposed disposition would be sold for the purpose of allowing Mr. Pascali to make tax payments and reduce his debt. The ASDP will permit an orderly disposition of a small portion of the common stock owned or controlled by Mr. Pascali at prevailing market prices during the period from April 18, 2022 to May 6, 2022.
Sales under the ASDP will be made by an independent broker-dealer in accordance with the general trading parameters set out in the ASDP, and Mr. Pascali is not permitted to exercise any other discretion or influence. on how the provisions will occur under the ASDP. Dispositions under the ASDP will be reported by Mr. Pascali on SEDI in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
On April 8, 2022, a total of 170,125,795 common shares were issued and outstanding. As of April 8, 2022, prior to any sale under the Proposed Arrangement, Mr. Pascali (i) beneficially owns and controls 63,742,941 Common Shares (representing 37.47% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (ii ) beneficially controls 7,251,000 common shares owned by 8339856 Canada Inc. (the holdco) (representing 4.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (iii) controls 6,750,557 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Trust (representing 3.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), and (iv ) controls 2,000,000 common shares beneficially owned by La Fondation Solution 2% (the Foundation). This represents, in total (the Total ownership), 79,744,498 common shares, representing 46.87% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
Assuming the completion of the proposed disposition, 750,000 Common Shares, representing 0.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, will be sold by the Trust, resulting in aggregate ownership of 78,994,498 Common Shares (representing 46 .43% of issued and outstanding common shares).
In addition, Mr. Pascali beneficially owns and controls the options issued under the PyroGenesis Option Plan to acquire 5,920,000 Common Shares (of which 5,270,000 are currently vested (the Purchased options) and, 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2022 and 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2023 (the unvested options, collectively, the Unvested Options).
Assuming the exercise of all vested options, a total of 5,270,000 Common Shares would be issued and total ownership would increase to 85,014,498 Common Shares (or 84,264,498 Common Shares assuming completion of the proposed disposition), or 48.47% (or 48.04% assuming the Proposed Provision is consummated) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the date hereof and taking into account the issuance of the 5,270,000 common shares issuable under these options). Of this total ownership of 85,014,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,012,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the proposed disposition occurs) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 of common shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.
Assuming the exercise of both vested and unvested options, a total of 5,920,000 common shares would be issued and total ownership would increase to 85,664,498 common shares, or 48.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares (based on the number of common shares issued and outstanding on the date hereof and taking into account the issuance of the 5,920,000 common shares issuable pursuant to these options). Of this total ownership of 85,664,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,662,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the proposed disposition occurs) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 of common shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.
The Trust, the Holdco and the Foundation can be considered co-actors with Mr. Pascali. Mr. Pascali is (i) trustee, executive officer and beneficiary of the Trust, (ii) director, executive officer and sole shareholder of Holdco and (iii) director of the Foundation.
Mr. Pascali and any joint actor may, from time to time, acquire or transfer ownership or control or direction of all or a portion of the securities of PyroGenesis depending on a number of factors.
For further information, including regarding the Early Warning Report, including a copy thereof (which is available under the PyroGenesis SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), please contact:
P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis, at 514-937-0002. PyroGenesis’ head office address is 1744 William Street, Suite 200, Montreal, Quebec, H3J 1R4.
Sources
2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/04/10/2419595/0/en/P-Peter-Pascali-Updates-Early-Warning-Report.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022