Fr. Peter Pascali updates the early warning report

MONTREAL, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX:PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY ) (PyroGenesis), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly waste plasma energy systems and clean plasma torch products, filed today an updated early warning report regarding its investment in PyroGenesis in relation to its proposed disposition (the Proposed provision) through the Toronto Stock Exchange up to 750,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (Ordinary actions) held by Credit Mellon Trust (the Trust) under an automatic securities disposal plan (ASDP) and a Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities (Form 45-102A1) filed by Mr. Pascali and available under PyroGenesis’ SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The common shares to be sold under the proposed disposition would be sold for the purpose of allowing Mr. Pascali to make tax payments and reduce his debt. The ASDP will permit an orderly disposition of a small portion of the common stock owned or controlled by Mr. Pascali at prevailing market prices during the period from April 18, 2022 to May 6, 2022.

Sales under the ASDP will be made by an independent broker-dealer in accordance with the general trading parameters set out in the ASDP, and Mr. Pascali is not permitted to exercise any other discretion or influence. on how the provisions will occur under the ASDP. Dispositions under the ASDP will be reported by Mr. Pascali on SEDI in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

On April 8, 2022, a total of 170,125,795 common shares were issued and outstanding. As of April 8, 2022, prior to any sale under the Proposed Arrangement, Mr. Pascali (i) beneficially owns and controls 63,742,941 Common Shares (representing 37.47% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (ii ) beneficially controls 7,251,000 common shares owned by 8339856 Canada Inc. (the holdco) (representing 4.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (iii) controls 6,750,557 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Trust (representing 3.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), and (iv ) controls 2,000,000 common shares beneficially owned by La Fondation Solution 2% (the Foundation). This represents, in total (the Total ownership), 79,744,498 common shares, representing 46.87% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

Assuming the completion of the proposed disposition, 750,000 Common Shares, representing 0.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, will be sold by the Trust, resulting in aggregate ownership of 78,994,498 Common Shares (representing 46 .43% of issued and outstanding common shares).

In addition, Mr. Pascali beneficially owns and controls the options issued under the PyroGenesis Option Plan to acquire 5,920,000 Common Shares (of which 5,270,000 are currently vested (the Purchased options) and, 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2022 and 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2023 (the unvested options, collectively, the Unvested Options).

Assuming the exercise of all vested options, a total of 5,270,000 Common Shares would be issued and total ownership would increase to 85,014,498 Common Shares (or 84,264,498 Common Shares assuming completion of the proposed disposition), or 48.47% (or 48.04% assuming the Proposed Provision is consummated) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the date hereof and taking into account the issuance of the 5,270,000 common shares issuable under these options). Of this total ownership of 85,014,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,012,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the proposed disposition occurs) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 of common shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.

Assuming the exercise of both vested and unvested options, a total of 5,920,000 common shares would be issued and total ownership would increase to 85,664,498 common shares, or 48.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares (based on the number of common shares issued and outstanding on the date hereof and taking into account the issuance of the 5,920,000 common shares issuable pursuant to these options). Of this total ownership of 85,664,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,662,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the proposed disposition occurs) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 of common shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.

The Trust, the Holdco and the Foundation can be considered co-actors with Mr. Pascali. Mr. Pascali is (i) trustee, executive officer and beneficiary of the Trust, (ii) director, executive officer and sole shareholder of Holdco and (iii) director of the Foundation.

Mr. Pascali and any joint actor may, from time to time, acquire or transfer ownership or control or direction of all or a portion of the securities of PyroGenesis depending on a number of factors.

For further information, including regarding the Early Warning Report, including a copy thereof (which is available under the PyroGenesis SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), please contact:

P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis, at 514-937-0002. PyroGenesis’ head office address is 1744 William Street, Suite 200, Montreal, Quebec, H3J 1R4.