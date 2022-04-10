



The JOBS Act celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday. Signed into law by President Obama with great bipartisan fanfare, it was intended to increase the number of publicly traded companies, but has had mixed results. Why is this important: The bill is designed as an antidote to some of the onerous Sarbanes-Oxley auditing and reporting rules and the SEC’s inability to make it easier for companies to go public. Rollback: The law that was eventually named the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act grew out of Washington’s efforts to counter the decline in IPOs in the years following the dotcom meltdown. “If you’re a startup and you’re getting money from early-stage investors, there’s really only two ways to return that capital to investors who sell or go public,” partner Joel Trotter said Tuesday. Latham & Watkins, during a roundtable organized by the House Financial. Services Committee, which brought together the participants who worked on the law. “We thought the scales were tilted too much towards mergers and acquisitions.”

Some of the lawmakers have also presented state-owned enterprises as important job creators. Yes, but: “What drives a company’s IPO: the market…and the stage of a company and the availability of private capital for funding,” University of Florida professor Jay Ritter, who studies IPOs. “All of these things are independent of regulatory changes.” The JOBS Act also allowed companies to do not go public sooner, he adds, for example by increasing the maximum number of registered shareholders a company can have before having to register to go public.

The boom in available private capital in the decade since the law was passed has also affected IPO decisions. “If it wasn’t there, there would probably be fewer startups and there would be more rush exits,” Ritter said. But, but, but: The JOBS Act included some productive provisions, namely allowing emerging growth companies (EGCs) to confidentially file a draft IPO prospectus for SEC comment, and the ability to “test the waters.” with institutional investors, says Ritter. During his tenure, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton widened these advantages to all companies with the aim of further stimulating IPOs. Besides: Proponents of the legislation also tout EGC’s high share of IPOs in the years since, suggesting that the rise of the JOBS Act and reduced compliance burden were effective tools. Since 2013, 93% of U.S. IPOs have been made by EGCs, per year report of the House Financial Services Committee. Adapted from a Latham & Watkins report;Note: Year 1 data is as of April 5, 2013 and Year 2 data is as of March 31, 2014; Table: Axios visuals What we are looking at: Whether SPAC mania and the cryptocurrency boom will cool regulators’ interest in new rules that comply with the spirit of the JOBS Act. A boom, a moan Along with IPOsthe JOBS Act included provisions that addressed other forms of fundraising such as crowdfunding and private capital raising. Although crowdfunding (and its cousin, regulatory A+ offerings) have not become the success their architects hoped for, the new ability of startups to raise funds through “general solicitation” has allowed platforms like AngelList to thrive. Crowdfunding and A+ regulation: Crowdfunding bids in the first three years after the provision went into effect in 2015 were well below the then $1.07 million limit, although more companies are using it, according to data. SEC staff reports. (2020 was a banner year, however.)

And while the number of offerings under the updated Regulation A+ has increased, total capital raised and the number of offerings have paled in comparison to traditional IPOs, suggesting that there remains a more specialized fundraising mechanism. Private placements: The JOBS Act lifted the ban on general solicitation for companies raising capital through an exemption from Regulation D, that is, the usual startup-style venture capital raising.

The only caveat was that the company should make sure it only collects from “accredited investors,” which excludes checks from friends and family who don’t meet accreditation requirements. Until 2020 these were based on income and wealth, although some professional investors can now meet them through their employment.

More importantly, Title II allowed AngelList (and later other marketplaces) to thrive. The company, which charged no fees before the JOBS Act, avoiding legal hassles, has become the go-to network for accredited angel investors to meet with startups seeking funding.

A report from the House Financial Services Committee also notes that sites like AngelList have contributed to an increase in funding for startups led by underrepresented founders. The bottom line: With the JOBS Act being a bit of a hodgepodge of miscellaneous measures, it’s no surprise that some provisions are more successful than others.

