Business
Slow Churning Ice Cream: Pros, Cons & Comparison
Slow-churned ice cream is dairy-based ice cream marketed as a healthier alternative to regular ice cream.
It is made with traditional ice cream ingredients including milk, cream and sugar, but is lower in total calories and fat due to its unique manufacturing process.
This article details what slow churning ice cream is, how it differs from regular ice cream, and its potential advantages and disadvantages.
Slow churning ice cream is created using a manufacturing process called low temperature extrusion.
The presence of fat generally influences the texture of foods, which contributes to satisfaction. The low temperature extrusion process helps recreate the experience of eating fattier ice cream without requiring additional fat to achieve the same result.
This sensation occurs because this technology uses an extremely low temperature combined with an extruder that agitates the ice cream mixture. The process stresses mixing, which greatly reduces the particle size of ice structures (1).
The reduced particle size is important because it helps recreate the creamy texture you expect from consuming dietary fat (
The end result of slow churning ice cream and its smaller particle size results in a creamy texture with the same mouthfeel as regular ice cream but up to half the fat (3).
Summary
Slow churning ice cream is made using a manufacturing process that reduces the size of ice cream particles. The result is ice cream that can contain up to half the fat of regular ice cream, but with the same creamy texture.
The difference between slow churning ice cream and regular ice cream comes down to how the ice cream is processed and the final nutrient profile.
Nutritional values vary between brands and flavors of ice cream. The chart compares 2/3 cup (7886 grams) of slow and regular vanilla ice cream from a nationally recognized brand (4, 5):
Although relatively similar, there are some important differences between the two varieties. Slow churned ice cream has fewer calories than regular ice cream, half the fat, and is slightly lower in cholesterol and sodium.
However, slow churned ice cream is slightly higher in added sugar.
Reducing total fat in foods often results in increasing the amount of sugar added to compensate for taste and texture. The result is a product that is lower in fat, higher in carbohydrates and sugar (
Summary
Slow churned ice cream contains fewer calories and fat than regular ice cream. However, it is often higher in added sugar to improve taste and texture.
Choosing slow churning ice cream has a few advantages, including its traditional ice cream flavor and lack of sugar substitutes compared to other low-fat options.
May taste similar to regular ice cream
Slow churned ice cream might be the best choice for you if you’re looking for dairy-based ice cream with less fat or calories than regular ice cream.
Since slow churning ice cream is created using traditional ice cream ingredients, you may find that the taste is closer to that of regular ice cream.
For some, that might be more appealing than consuming a plant-based alternative with a different flavor or texture than you’d expect from regular ice cream.
May be free of artificial sweeteners
Many slow-churning varieties don’t contain artificial sweeteners, which may be a better option than other low-calorie ice cream varieties if you have a digestive disorder, such as irritable bowel syndrome. (
Additionally, some people find the taste of artificial sweeteners unpleasant.
Finding a lower calorie ice cream while avoiding artificial sweeteners is a bonus if you find you don’t enjoy the flavor of many sugar substitutes (9).
Summary
Slow churning ice cream is made from dairy, which might be more satisfying for those looking for the most authentic ice cream experience, but lower in calories and fat.
Slow churned ice cream has a traditional taste despite its reduced fat content. However, it is not without some disadvantages related to its sugar and calorie content.
May be higher in added sugar
Slow churning ice cream is marketed as a delicious ice cream with half the fat. But less fat does not mean less sugar.
Slow churning varieties of ice cream may be slightly higher in added sugar than regular ice cream. However, keep in mind that both regular ice cream and slow ice cream contain added sugar.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that no more than 10% of total calories come from added sugar.
Added sugar intake is of particular concern because it adds calories to the diet without any nutritional benefit, known as empty calories. Studies have linked many chronic diseases to eating too many empty calories, such as those from added sugar (
Studies have also shown that diets high in refined carbohydrates and added sugars are associated with a higher risk of heart disease, regardless of fat intake (
In fact, reducing saturated fat in the diet and replacing it with refined carbohydrates does not reduce the risk of heart disease, which contradicts what was once thought (
It is not a low calorie food
Slow-churned ice cream is marketed as a low-calorie, low-fat alternative to regular ice cream. That’s true by comparison, but slow-churning ice cream in and of itself isn’t a low-calorie food.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the term low calorie on food labels. It’s defined as having 40 calories or less per serving if the amount typically consumed is more than 50 grams (13).
In the case of ice cream, the amount typically eaten is 2/3 cup, which in the case of slow churning ice cream is about 80 grams (
As noted above, slow churning ice cream contains 140 calories per serving, more than three times what can be considered a low-calorie food by the FDA.
Regular and Slow Ice Cream is made with real dairy, which contains calcium, potassium and protein. However, its high fat and added sugar content makes it best served in moderation as part of a healthy diet.
May have differences in taste and texture
Finally, slow churned ice cream can differ in taste and texture from regular ice cream.
Despite the complicated manufacturing process used to recreate the creamy mouthfeel of high fat ice cream, its low fat content can still contribute to a texture that is not as desirable as regular ice cream.
Additionally, low fat may impact satisfaction, as research shows that dietary fat intake plays an important role in satiety (
Slow churned ice cream and regular ice cream contain added sugar and are not low calorie foods. Therefore, you might want to consider whether you like to eat slow ice cream or regular ice cream.
Remember that you can eat ice cream in moderation as part of a healthy diet, so choose ice cream that you actually enjoy eating.
Summary
Choosing slow churning ice cream may mean eating more added sugar than regular ice cream, but both varieties contain added sugar and neither is low in calories. Ice cream can be a pleasant treat eaten in moderation as part of a healthy diet.
Ice cream is a classic dessert with a seemingly limitless number of flavors and ingredients.
Slow churning ice cream may be right for you if you’re looking for low-calorie, low-fat dairy-based ice cream. However, if you prefer to enjoy regular ice cream, keep in mind that a healthy diet can include the occasional dessert.
The most important thing is to choose an ice cream that you really enjoy eating, even if it is high in calories and fat.
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/slow-churned-ice-cream
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- St. Peter’s Wife Creates 236 ‘Little Library for Free’, receives international award May 20, 2022
- The election official said Trump said he should be “probably executed.” May 20, 2022
- Malaga was hit by a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.3, which scored 20 times again May 20, 2022
- Downgrade of one Google Pixel 6a can be a difficult sale for cheap phone enthusiasts May 20, 2022
- Committee of Ministers in Turin: Preparing the Council of Europe for the future May 20, 2022