A demonstrator ties to a Wells Fargo door to protest against investments
Troy Horton has made a 3 p.m. appointment at a Wells Fargo branch in Tempe to discuss the future of his children.
With four children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Horton, who is 68, felt he had a lot to talk about.
Except his intention wasn’t to meet with a financial advisor to talk about a college savings fund or estate planning. Horton wanted to talk about topics that would affect his children, but also, he believed, everyone else’s children: climate change.
And more specifically, Wells Fargo’s role in financing fossil fuel emissions.
For about an hour, Horton spoke with a bank manager, tied himself to the front door of the building, and was eventually arrested and taken away by police. He spent the night in jail and was due to appear in court on Friday morning. He should be released later.
Horton’s group is planning other protests to draw attention to fossil fuel investments, particularly bank investments.
How much does Wells Fargo invest in fossil fuels?
Wells Fargo is the third largest investor in fossil fuels and the second largest investor in fracking, according to a fossil fuel financing report written by several environmental groups.
Four major US banks dominate global fossil fuel financing, accounting for a quarter of global fossil fuel financing.
Wells Fargo invested $272 billion in fossil fuels from 2016 to 2021, behind JPMorgan Chase, which invested $382 billion, and Citibank, which invested $285 billion. Bank of America came in fourth, investing $232 billion.
Wells Fargo also invested heavily in fracking oil and gas last year, the report showed, spending about $8.5 billion and financing producers like Diamondback Energy and pipeline companies like Kinder Morgan.
The report determined these numbers using data on corporate lending and underwriting banking transactions, and some project finance data when available.
Last year, several banks committed to take their portfolios to net zero by 2050 or earlier, including Wells Fargo. But the report notes that Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase both increased their fossil fuel funding in 2021.
Horton said the Phoenixs chapter of Extinction Rebellion, a global climate action group, chose to protest Wells Fargo instead of JPMorgan Chase or Citibank because of what they saw as the banks’ other transgressions, including the creating fake customer accounts and deleting whistleblowers a few years ago.
Horton said he also believes Wells Fargo is the most vulnerable of the big four U.S. banks. He said Wells Fargo is more concerned about losing customers than JPMorgan Chase, which is less dependent on the average customer for revenue.
In an email to The Arizona Republic, Wells Fargo spokeswoman LiAna Enriquez said Wells Fargo is committed to supporting the goals of the Paris climate accord.
To that end, last year we set a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including customer emissions attributable to our funding, Enriquez wrote. We intend to support our clients in the low-carbon transition through financing to support their respective transitions and by supporting the innovation ecosystem that brings new low-carbon technologies and business models to market.
Other events to come
What happened Thursday was the first in a series of protests planned by the Extinction Rebellion chapter at local bank branches, not just Wells Fargo, members said. The groups suggested that people should put their money in credit unions or small banks instead.
Nine protesters showed up at the Wells Fargo branch in downtown Tempe. Most of them cited their children and grandchildren as the reason for their participation; the average age of protesters was around 44.
Kathy Mohr-Almeida, a psychotherapist from Mesa, said she was concerned about her daughters’ future with a growing climate and the devastating effects that come with it.
I have other things I could do, but that’s why I’m here, she said.
The majority of protesters have done business with credit unions, except for one, who has Wells Fargo accounts but is considering closing them.
As the rest of the protesters waited outside the building, Horton entered the branch with another woman, identified as Rachel.
In a very polite exchange, Horton and Rachel spoke with two bank employees.
Well, I’m going to lock myself at your door. I just wanted you to know, Horton told them.
One of the employees asked Horton if he knew of any other Wells Fargo branches. The employee also pointed out that other banks are investing in fossil fuels.
After a short conversation, Horton left and used a wire to tie himself to the front doors of the building that housed the bank, although a back entrance allowed anyone to leave.
The bank employees called the police. Soon four officers arrived.
When a police officer first struck up a conversation with Horton, he double-crossed, moving the thread from his hand and retyping it around his abdomen, just below his navel.
Surely you can’t tie yourself to the door… does that make sense? the officer asked Horton.
The officer untied the wire and led Horton to a police cruiser. Another officer told The RepublicHorton he was arrested for trespassing. He spent the night in jail andshould come out later.
Hortons said he has been arrested four times before, once for protesting an oil and gas terminal in Washington and the others for protesting the war in Iraq. He knew there was a good chance he would be arrested that day.
He said he was not afraid of being arrested again. But he turns 69 next week and hopes he won’t have to spend his birthday in jail.
Zayna Syed is an environmental reporter for The Arizona Republic/azcentral. Follow his reporting on Twitter at @zaynasyed_ and send tips or other story info to[email protected].
Environmental coverage on azcentral.com and in the Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. Follow The Republic’s environmental reporting team on environment.azcentral.com and @azcenvironment on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
