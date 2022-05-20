Connect with us

A demonstrator ties to a Wells Fargo door to protest against investments

2 mins ago

Troy Horton has made a 3 p.m. appointment at a Wells Fargo branch in Tempe to discuss the future of his children.

With four children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Horton, who is 68, felt he had a lot to talk about.

Except his intention wasn’t to meet with a financial advisor to talk about a college savings fund or estate planning. Horton wanted to talk about topics that would affect his children, but also, he believed, everyone else’s children: climate change.

And more specifically, Wells Fargo’s role in financing fossil fuel emissions.

For about an hour, Horton spoke with a bank manager, tied himself to the front door of the building, and was eventually arrested and taken away by police. He spent the night in jail and was due to appear in court on Friday morning. He should be released later.

Horton’s group is planning other protests to draw attention to fossil fuel investments, particularly bank investments.

Members of Phoenix's Extinction Rebellion protest Wells Fargo's funding of fossil fuel emissions outside a branch in downtown Tempe

How much does Wells Fargo invest in fossil fuels?

Wells Fargo is the third largest investor in fossil fuels and the second largest investor in fracking, according to a fossil fuel financing report written by several environmental groups.

Four major US banks dominate global fossil fuel financing, accounting for a quarter of global fossil fuel financing.

Wells Fargo invested $272 billion in fossil fuels from 2016 to 2021, behind JPMorgan Chase, which invested $382 billion, and Citibank, which invested $285 billion. Bank of America came in fourth, investing $232 billion.

Wells Fargo also invested heavily in fracking oil and gas last year, the report showed, spending about $8.5 billion and financing producers like Diamondback Energy and pipeline companies like Kinder Morgan.

Richard Sigler protests Wells Fargo's funding of fossil fuel emissions outside a branch in downtown Tempe.

The report determined these numbers using data on corporate lending and underwriting banking transactions, and some project finance data when available.

Last year, several banks committed to take their portfolios to net zero by 2050 or earlier, including Wells Fargo. But the report notes that Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase both increased their fossil fuel funding in 2021.

Horton said the Phoenixs chapter of Extinction Rebellion, a global climate action group, chose to protest Wells Fargo instead of JPMorgan Chase or Citibank because of what they saw as the banks’ other transgressions, including the creating fake customer accounts and deleting whistleblowers a few years ago.

