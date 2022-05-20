Business
S&P 500 narrowly avoids bear market as it posts seven straight weeks of declines
New York
CNN Business
—
The S&P 500 briefly fell into bearish territory on Friday, slipping more than 20% from its all-time high and potentially ending the bull run that began in March 2020. A late-day reversal pushed the index higher high at market close and saved it from reaching an official bear market designation.
The S&P 500 managed to climb 0.01% at Friday’s close, about 18% less than its January 3 high, after falling 2.3% earlier in the day.
The move follows seven consecutive weekly losses for the index and follows months of precipitous market declines. The S&P 500 has long been considered the most accurate measure of nations’ stock performance.
In the three years prior to this near-bear market, the index rose 90%.
Falling indexes highlight an increasingly bleak economic outlook for investors, fueled by slowing economic growth and earnings, rising inflation and subsequent monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.
These conditions will likely continue until there is enough economic data to prove inflation is slowing, said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. I don’t think we’ve reached the peak of panic yet, she said. Crossing bear territory may not be enough.
Young sees a slow burn ahead of him. I think we might have to stay [in a bear market] for a short time. I don’t know who was going to rebound very quickly.
Friday’s brief flirtation with a bear market also bodes ill for the economy as a whole. Only one bear market in the last 50 years, the stock market crash of 1987, was not accompanied by a recession.
For the majority of the bull market since the March 2020 low, investors have had reason to buy the dips; and because this downturn feels more natural and prolonged, there is an increased degree of fear and not knowing where to hide, Charles Schwab analyst Kevin Gordon wrote in a note. I don’t think this malaise will leave us any time soon, especially given the fact that monetary and fiscal policy is no longer on the backs of investors.
There’s a saying among market analysts that the Fed tends to tighten policy until something breaks, and many analysts believe this downturn will continue until the Fed ends its streak. ongoing interest rate hikes.
With Federal Reserve policy still poised to pick up the pace of tightening, with balance sheet shrinking entering the mix and inflation proving somewhat stubborn, investors are turning their eyes to the potential for a fear of growth if not outright recession, wrote Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, in a note Monday.
Morgan Stanley predicts a 27% probability of a recession over the next 12 months, a probability that jumped just 5% in March.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, meanwhile, does not foresee a market cataclysm once the bear market officially begins. Volatility has increased slightly, which is having an effect on liquidity in some markets, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the markets are orderly, they work.
There have been 17 bear (or near-bear) markets in the S&P 500 since World War II with an average decline of nearly 30% and lasting about a year, according to analysis by LPL Research.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% for the day on Friday and lost 3% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3% for the day and 3.8% for the week, posting its seventh consecutive week of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat but fell 2.9% for the week, marking its first 8-week losing streak since 1923.
