Bear market beckons as equity volatility continues in 2022

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) – The stock market’s brutal year approached a grim milestone as Friday’s tumble in the S&P 500 threatened to leave it in a bear market for the first time since March 2020, fueled by worries about soaring inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve and future economic growth. The benchmark S&P 500 fell below 3837.248 during Friday’s session, a drop that, on an intraday basis, put it more than 20% below its January 3 closing high. . However, the index closed above this level and did not confirm that it was in a bear market often defined as a decline of at least 20% from a closing high. If history is any guide, a bear market would mean more pain could be in store for investors. The S&P 500 has fallen an average of 32.7% in 13 bear markets since 1946, including a nearly 57% drop in the 2007-2009 bear market during the financial crisis, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at the CFRA. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register It took just over a year on average for the index to bottom out during bear markets, then about two more years to return to its previous high, according to the CFRA. In the 13 bear markets since 1946, the return to equilibrium levels has varied, taking as little as three months to as long as 69 months. Reuters Charts The S&P 500 jumped some 114% from its March 2020 low as stocks benefited from emergency policies put in place to help stabilize the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decline reversed in early 2022 when the Fed became much more hawkish and signaled that it would tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than expected to combat soaring inflation. It has already raised rates by 75 basis points this year and expectations of further hikes to come have weighed on stocks and bonds. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has pledged to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation, but also believes policymakers can steer the economy toward a so-called soft landing. Read more The war in Ukraine added to the volatility, causing oil and other commodity prices to spike again. for bear market history A few sectors of the stock market were spared. Energy stocks have soared this year, as have oil prices, while defensive groups such as utilities have held up better than broader markets. Reuters Charts On the flip side, tech stocks and other high-growth companies have been hit hard. These stocks – which have been very buoyant through much of the bull market of the last decade – are particularly sensitive to higher yields, which dampens the appeal of companies whose cash flows are more weighted in the future and decline. when discounted at higher rates. Some of the largest of these companies, such as Tesla (TSLA.O) and Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB.O), are also heavily weighted in the S&P 500 Index. Reuters Charts Investors have been looking at various metrics to determine when markets will rise, including the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), also known as the Wall Street Fear Gauge. Although the index is high relative to its long-term median, it remains below levels reached during previous major sell-offs. Read more historical graph Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ira Iosebashvili Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

