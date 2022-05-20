Business
Stock market selloff has 401(k) investors on edge
Are the nervous shoppers who growl at the grocery store ready to give up?
Is inflation causing them to reconsider how often they open their wallets? If so, are we closer to a recession than some might have imagined several months ago?
Or are consumers in good shape and just spending more now on vacations, home renovations and a variety of services and spending less on most things they bought during the pandemic at retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon?
It’s been a brutal week for 401(k) plans as Wall Street grappled with worryingly steep losses fueled by inflation concerns and recession worries.
We’re looking at the eighth straight week for the Dow Jones Industrial Average to post losses, the longest weekly losing streak since 1923.
How long will consumers continue to spend?
The fear of a recession in the next six to 12 months has clearly increased lately.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday at 31,261.90 points, up 8.77 or 0.03% after an incredible last-minute turnaround. At one point on Friday, the Dow was down over 600 points.
Saying the phrase “Thank God it’s Friday” doesn’t come close to describing how investors feel after one bad day after another. The Dow closed at 32,654.59 on Tuesday but fell 1,164.52 points on Wednesday and fell 3.56%.
It wasn’t the first 1,000-point drop in May either. On May 5, the Dow Jones fell 1,063.09 points, down 3.1%, to close at 32,997.97.
“I had almost no phone calls from concerned customers until two days ago,” Sam Huszczo, chartered financial analyst at Southfield, said in an interview Friday morning.
Many investors, he said, seemed to shake off some of the previous declines when the Dow Jones regained ground last week.
More from Susan Tompor:2 Michigan Women Tricked By A Convincing And Sophisticated Amazon Scam: What You Need To Know
Detroit Metro Rents Rise 8.8% Over Past 2 Years As Inflation Sizzles
But this week’s market sell-off has become harder to ignore. Many investors are increasingly worried about the risks of recession and further declines in stock prices.
“The stock market reaction has been somewhat surprising,” Huszczo said, “as the economic data doesn’t match the fear in trading happening today.”
Much of the economic data, he said, remains quite strong, retail sales rose 0.9% to a record $677.7 billion in April, consumers sit on 2 trillion dollars in savings, manufacturing is strong and the US unemployment rate remains exceptionally low at 3.6% in April.
Huszczo falls into the camp that says the consumer stays in good shape and is able to keep spending.
“The fact that the US consumer hasn’t slowed down yet, puts the backdrop to just how bad this market could get from here,” Huszczo said.
“I don’t see anyone cutting their lifestyle for fear of an economic recession.”
Higher interest rates and inflation create problems for buyers
Yet fear is the driving force. Wall Street remains obsessed with any sign that high inflation will lead consumers to cut much of their discretionary spending as soaring food and gas prices take an even bigger chunk out of their budget.
As interest rates rise, it becomes more expensive for consumers to borrow, especially to buy big-ticket items like cars.
Ford Motor closed at $12.50 per share on Friday, down 35 cents or 2.72%.
General Motors closed at $35.40 per share on Friday, down 72 cents or 1.99%.
Stellantis closed at $14.46 per share on Friday, up 20 cents or 1.4%.
Walmart reported this week that its price-sensitive customers are turning to lower-priced private label products, especially for deli meats, bacon and dairy.
Target shares fell nearly 25% on Wednesday after Wall Street was disappointed with earnings.
Target CEO Brian Cornell blamed inflationary pressures, as well as supply chain disruptions that caused some inventory to arrive too early and others to arrive too late to meet demand.
The Target CEO also noted that shoppers are shifting spending as kids’ birthday parties resume, boosting toy sales and more people plan to travel, boosting sales. of baggage.
Stocks and bonds have been ugly
Investors are having tough times for stocks and bonds, which is not typical.
David Kudla, CEO of Mainstay Capital Management in Grand Blanc, noted that stock and bond markets have reacted negatively since the start of this year, as investors anticipate how aggressively the Federal Reserve will have to raise short-term interest rates. term to lower inflation.
The extent and speed of inflation’s decline, Kudla said, will determine whether the Fed can ease its tightening policy.
“And that will determine the direction of the markets through the end of 2022,” Kudla said.
He noted that tech companies generally suffer more from the market sell-off triggered by rising rates and that has happened this year already.
“Value stocks and commodity companies that perform well in times of high inflation obviously hold up very well,” he said.
Some investors face huge losses
The amount of money you have lost in the past year largely depends on where you have invested.
David Sowerby, Bloomfield Hills-based managing director and portfolio manager for Ancora Advisors, noted that bitcoin was down 54% as of May 9 from its 52-week high in November 2021.
GameStop was down 67% as of May 9 from its 52-week high set in June 2021. Netflix was down 75% from its 52-week high set in November 2021. And Peloton was down 89 % from its 52-week high at the end of June 2021.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, on the other hand, was down 17% through May 9 from its 52-week high reached on January 3.
Although things may balance out a bit in the coming days, according to some analysts, the ride could also continue to be unstable in the summer.
Companies that sell consumer discretionary goods and let’s face it a lot of what we put in those shopping carts at Target and Walmart are things we really don’t need have a lot less certainty when it comes to sales prospects if consumers are starting to dwell on every dollar they spend now that inflation is so high.
ContactSuzanne Tompor:[email protected]. Follow her on Twitter@torment. To subscribe, go to freep.com/specialoffer.Rlearn more about business and sign up for our business newsletter.
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/money/personal-finance/susan-tompor/2022/05/20/stock-markets-deep-sell-off-puts-401-k-investors-edge/9851938002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Donald Trump pays $110,000 fine and must submit documents to end contempt May 20, 2022
- Everything we hope will happen in the This Is Us finale May 20, 2022
- The culture of Love Island brings out the worst in us. How come we still don’t have enough? May 20, 2022
- WI Cricket Championship | Koopman strikes on day 3 | Sport May 20, 2022
- Stock market will crash in stagflation scenario, Bank of America warns May 20, 2022