Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,197.61, up 15.69 points.) Western Energy Services Corp. (TSX: WRG). Energy. Unchanged at three cents on 22.3 million shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Up 23 cents, or 0.7%, to $33.50 on 9.9 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.5%, to $9.71 on 7.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.6%, to $48.87 on seven million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up nine cents, or 0.3%, to $26.65 on 6.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 1.3%, to $27.41 on 6.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSX: RFP). Down $1.09 or 6.1% at $16.85. Unifor says the workers it represents at Resolute Forest Products pulp and paper mills in Canada voted to approve a new contract reached last week. The union says 89.5 per cent voted in favor of the four-year deal, which it says will serve as the basis for negotiations with all other employers in the forestry industry. The framework agreement covers seven of Resolute’s pulp and paper mills in Canada. The agreement provides average wage increases of 20 to 24% in total over the duration of the agreement. Unifor says this also includes the establishment of a women’s representative in every plant as well as significant enhancements to group benefits and other improvements. The union says the deal with Resolute covers 700 members, but nearly 15,000 members will be affected by the model contract in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. Food Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD). Up eight cents at $55.61. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it has rolled out the first of 100 electric vehicle fast chargers that will be available in 200 locations across North America over the next two years. The convenience retailer says the first fast charger was activated Friday at a new prototype Circle K store in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Quebec company, which has charging stations in Europe, says it will use the Rock Hill site to better understand customer needs. , track driver usage and assess impacts on in-store traffic. The city was chosen as the premier EV charging site due to its location along a rapidly growing commuter and commuting corridor in a major metropolitan area where EV traffic is expected to increase. Grid expansion in the United States and Canada will be in areas where EV adoption is high and electric delivery infrastructure is available. The company introduced electric vehicle charging stations four years ago in Norway, where electric vehicles are common. It has a network of over 1,000 chargers in over 230 Circle K stores in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. NFI Group Inc. (TSX: NFI). Down 19 cents or 1.4% at $12.97. NFI Group Inc. announces the closure of a plant in Pembina, ND, later this year as part of a new cost reduction plan. The company says the Motor Coach Industries manufacturing plant is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Brian Dewsnup, interim president and chief executive, said the shutdown followed a detailed review of the company’s manufacturing footprint. NFI also said it would integrate its Delaware parts distribution facility into its existing NFI parts footprint. Last month, NFI cut its revenue forecast for the second time in seven months, citing a global shortage of microprocessors. The Winnipeg-based company said it is working with other suppliers, but expects it will have to cut production at some plants. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2022. The Canadian Press

