High gas prices at center of Ontario election as NDP proposes cap and regulation
Skyrocketing gas prices have political parties in Ontario debating what to do about the cost to fill up — to cut? To cap? Regulate? To look far beyond the pumps themselves?
The NDP promises to cap and regulate prices, a proposal that the other three major parties have rejected as ineffective. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Friday she would regulate retail and wholesale gas price mark-ups, requiring the Ontario Energy Board to set a weekly price that includes a reasonable profit for consumers. gas companies.
“It’s absolutely time for Ontarians to take a break from the pumps,” she said in an announcement via Zoom as she recovers from COVID-19.
NDP, Liberals and Greens focus on affordability, while Conservatives win Niagara Falls approval
“This is a bigger, more permanent savings plan guaranteed for you, not gimmicks. There is no time limit. This is something that will make a permanent change in price you pay at the pump.
The Progressive Conservatives passed legislation while in office to implement a 5.7-cent gas tax cut for six months beginning July 1. The average gasoline price in the province is around $2 per litre.
Horwath pledged to undo that cut, saying the $600 million in revenue lost to the “trick” is better spent on hospitals and schools. She also said there would be nothing to stop gas companies from charging 5.7 cents more once it takes effect.
The Conservatives cite an analysis by Trevor Tombe of a gas tax holiday in Alberta, showing that it actually lowered prices for the consumer.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has said he will maintain the gas tax cut. The Conservatives suggested he could not support the temporary gas tax cut while supporting carbon pricing, which raises the cost of gas.
Del Duca said the current cost of living demands that gas prices be addressed now, but there are also many promises in his platform to address the climate crisis.
“We’re in the midst of an affordability crisis that I don’t believe we’ve seen, possibly in my lifetime,” he said.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the best way to reduce transportation costs is through systemic solutions, such as electrification. They offer discounts for electric vehicles, cutting public transit fares in half and eliminating the need for long daily commutes to and from work.
“We need to make sure we’re building communities where people don’t have to make long, expensive, crushing commutes, where they don’t have to drive until they qualify for a mortgage,” he said. he declared.
“The Ontario Greens plan is to get to the root, systemic causes of the affordability problem people are facing at the pumps right now, so we can fix it for today, tomorrow and for a long time.
Gasoline prices in the GTA hit an all-time high of $2.09 per liter
Schreiner, like other party leaders, said regulating gas prices has not proven effective.
The Ontario Energy Board commissioned a report which found in 2017 that regulation does not necessarily benefit consumers and that in some provinces regulation has driven up prices.
“In Newfoundland, there is evidence that retailers used the weekly regulated maximum setting as a price signal, often deviating from a lower market-derived price towards a higher legal price in coordination with the administrative cycle of their regulation,” the report says.
“It is likely that if maximum regulated prices did not exist in Newfoundland, pump prices would not have behaved in this way. This has likely contributed to some of the highest retail margins in the country. »
The NDP said the CEO’s regulatory report looked at the total price, while its plan looked at the profits of wholesalers and retailers. The party says profit margins for retailers and wholesalers in Ontario have exceeded the price of crude oil several times in recent years and that the regulations would actually tie gasoline prices to crude prices.
