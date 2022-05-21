BoE Chief Economist: Put more pressure on the economy to control inflation | bank of england





The Bank of England will intensify its pressure on the economy over the coming months as it seeks to bring down the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, its chief economist has warned. Noting that Threadneedle Street was facing its toughest challenge since independence in 1997, Huw Pill said further efforts needed to be made to bring the annual inflation rate down to the government's 2% target. Inflation soared to 9% in April as the rising cost of gas and electricity pushed household energy bills to record highs and the escalating cost of food and transport also contributed to the soaring cost of living. Huw Pill. Photography: Bloomberg/Getty Images The bank's nine-member monetary policy committee has raised borrowing costs at its last four meetings, but Pill gave a speech in Cardiff to signal that further increases were needed to prevent high inflation from taking root in the economy. In my opinion, we still have some way to go in tightening our monetary policy, in order to secure the return of inflation to target, said Pill. The Bank's latest forecast for the economy calls for the annual inflation rate to rise above double digits in the fall. Pill added that the impact of high inflation on low-income households made it all the more important for the Bank to act. These are tough times for many people, especially the less well-off, who are spending a higher proportion of their income on energy and food, where recent price increases have been greatest. The current challenges are therefore a salutary reminder of the importance of price stability as an anchor for broader economic stability and a bulwark to maintain people's livelihoods, especially for those earning wages. lower and fixed incomes. The Bank cut official interest rates to a record low of 0.1% at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but has since pushed them up to 1%. Pill said the risks of ripple effects from high inflation were evident and now was the time to remove emergency support for the economy and return to a higher level of interest rates. It was the need to continue this monetary policy transition that led me to support the 0.25 percentage point hike in the key rate at the May MPC meeting. And, even after this hike, I still view this necessary transition as incomplete. Other work needs to be done. Pill said there was tension between two opposing forces. On the one hand, inflation was clearly too high, unemployment low and wage growth incompatible with reaching the inflation target. On the other hand, sharp global increases in the cost of food and fuel were eating away at consumers' purchasing power. Looking beyond the near term, UK inflation is expected to ease as global commodity prices stabilize, bottlenecks in global supply chains ease and domestic inflationary pressure dissipates as real income compression opens room for economic slowdown, Pill said.

