FTC Votes Unanimously to Release New COPPA Policy Statement and Proposed Changes to Approval Guides





On May 19, 2022, at a public meeting of the commission, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted unanimously to: 1) issue a new policy statement on the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), stating that the FTC will prioritize enforcement of the substantive provisions of COPPA and scrutinize EdTech vendors; and 2) publish a request for public comments on proposed changes to the Approval Guides (the Guides) to bring them in line with current advertising practices. It was the first open committee meeting for Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, whose May 11 confirmation broke the FTC’s months-long 2-2 split along party lines. Policy Statement Emphasizes Enforcement of COPPA Substantive Provisions and Review of EdTech Vendors The FTC’s new COPPA policy statement does not break new ground in its policy approach, but it does amplify the rhetoric against EdTech vendors who use children’s data for commercial gain and provides insight into the FTC’s current priorities in regarding COPPA. The statement indicates that the FTC will prioritize enforcement of COPPA’s substantive protections, including limitations on data collection, use, and retention, and data security requirements: Collection limits : Under COPPA, Covered Businesses cannot require children to disclose more personal information than is reasonably necessary to participate in the activity for which the information is collected.

: Under COPPA, Covered Businesses cannot require children to disclose more personal information than is reasonably necessary to participate in the activity for which the information is collected. Usage limits : Covered EdTech Providers who obtain parental consent through schools to collect children’s personal information may only use such information for the use and benefit of the school and for no other commercial purpose, including marketing or advertising.

: Covered EdTech Providers who obtain parental consent through schools to collect children’s personal information may only use such information for the use and benefit of the school and for no other commercial purpose, including marketing or advertising. Storage limits : Covered Businesses may not retain Children’s Personal Information longer than necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected.

: Covered Businesses may not retain Children’s Personal Information longer than necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected. Data security requirements: Covered Businesses must have procedures in place to protect the confidentiality, security and integrity of Children’s Personal Information. In the policy statement, the FTC makes it clear that covered companies violate this requirement if they lack reasonable security, even if there is no violation. The policy statement also notes that the FTC will closely examine EdTech vendors’ compliance with these requirements, as the agency believes children’s privacy concerns are “particularly acute” in the school context. In addition to providing guidance to EdTech vendors on the substantive COPPA provisions noted above, the policy statement directs EdTech vendors to review the FTC provisions Mug FAQ for additional advice. Republican Commissioners Christine Wilson and Noah Phillips both noted at the meeting that this policy statement is being issued despite the fact that the FTC has not yet completed its review of the COPPA Rule, a process the FTC initiated in 2019. We expect additional guidance or changes to the COPPA rule to be made when the FTC completes this review process. Proposed Changes to Modernize Approval Guides The FTC’s proposed amendments to the approval guides are the result of the agency review guides launched in early 2020. At the public meeting, FTC staff made a presentation on the proposed changes, which fall into five main categories: 1) outlining the potential liability of different members of the ecosystem of approval, including intermediaries and platforms; 2) update approval guide definitions; 3) provide additional guidance on hardware connections; 4) provide additional advice on consumer reviews; and 5) add a section on endorsements and children. Here are some things to remember about the proposed changes: Responsibility for the platform : The proposed changes serve as a warning to social media platforms that, in the FTC’s view, some of the tools they provide to facilitate the disclosure of material links by endorsers are inadequate and may expose them, as well as the endorsers, to a liability.

: The proposed changes serve as a warning to social media platforms that, in the FTC’s view, some of the tools they provide to facilitate the disclosure of material links by endorsers are inadequate and may expose them, as well as the endorsers, to a liability. Fake review : The proposed changes are intended to clarify that fake reviews are prohibited under the endorsement guides, and that review removal and similar practices that distort consumer reviews are prohibited.

: The proposed changes are intended to clarify that fake reviews are prohibited under the endorsement guides, and that review removal and similar practices that distort consumer reviews are prohibited. Tags and virtual influencers can be covered : The proposed changes clarify that tags in social media posts can be “endorsements” and that virtual influencers (fictitious computer-generated characters) can be “endorsements” covered by the guides.

: The proposed changes clarify that tags in social media posts can be “endorsements” and that virtual influencers (fictitious computer-generated characters) can be “endorsements” covered by the guides. Notices for children: The proposed changes would also add a section to the endorsement guides acknowledging that endorsements aimed at children may be of particular concern and, therefore, practices that would not normally be questioned in advertisements aimed at adults could be questioned if they were aimed at children. . When discussing the proposed changes at the public meeting, Chair Lina Khan said following the approval guides would not provide companies with a safe harbor when it comes to advertising to children. She argued that children under 13 were particularly at risk of being misled by advertisements and said that although groups have asked the FTC to provide more guidance on advertising to children, the FTC does not does not have the record to provide such advice at this time. Presumably for this reason, during the meeting, FTC staff announcement that the FTC will host an event on October 19, 2022 on protecting children from stealth advertising in digital media. It’s likely that the FTC will use this event to try to develop a case on advertising to children, which may inform further changes to the guides in the future. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is closely monitoring developments with regulatory agencies such as the FTC. For more information, or if you need help complying with children’s privacy regulations, guidelines, or other privacy or consumer protection issues, please contact Maneesha Mithal, Kelly Singleton, Laura Ahmed, or another member of Wilson Sonsini’s privacy and cybersecurity practice. Laura Ahmed, Maneesha Mithal, and Kelly Singleton contributed to the preparation of this Wilson Sonsini Alert.

