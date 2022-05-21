Bacon filling may contain pieces of metal, says Smithfield





Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. recalls over 185,000 pounds of pre-cooked, ready-to-eat bacon toppings, possibly contaminated with pieces of metal. The company, which is headquartered in Sioux Center, Iowa, issued the voluntary recall on Friday after a customer complained it found metal in one of its bacon topping products, according to Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service. To date, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions to the products, FSIS said. But the agency wants consumers to check fridges and freezers for the product. “Based on our investigation, we believe that a very small volume of the total product recalled is potentially affected,” Smithfield, the nation’s largest pork processor, said in a statement to USA TODAY. More reminders: USA TODAY database of publicly available recall data What is everyone talking about? Subscribe to our trendy newsletter to receive the latest news of the day Smithfield has notified retailers and has “taken corrective action to address a mechanical failure that we believe is the cause of this incident,” the company said. The products were manufactured between February 21 and 23, 2022 and also from March 3 to March 5, 2022. The products were sold in stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, said Smithfield. Products included in the recall: 5 lbs. packages containing Patrick Cudahy’s Golden Crisp Precooked Bacon Topping SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5 lbs. packages containing Smithfield Precooked Bacon Topping SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5 lbs. packages containing Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Fully Cooked Bacon Topping Smoked Apple SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5 lbs. packages containing Smithfield Fully Cooked Bacon Topping SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

5 lbs. packages containing fully cooked bacon bits Member’s Mark SKU 78742240923 with the date BEST IF USED BY 11/18/2022. FSIS also expects “there will be additional products containing bacon and urges consumers to check back frequently for updated listings and labels.” Consumers should not consume the products and should throw them away or return them to the store where they purchased them. “Although it represents only a tiny percentage of the billions of pounds of product we produce each year, food safety is non-negotiable at Smithfield. We regret this incident and continue to strive for a perfect record in food safety,” the company said. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Smithfield’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at 1-844-342-2596. Follow Mike Snider on Twitter:@mikesnider.

