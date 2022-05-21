It is likely that the stock market will recover this summer. But don’t expect the gains to hold.

Will a summer rally save the stock market from its relentless decline?

Some beleaguered bulls are shifting their hopes to seasonal strength in the summer months as nothing else seems able to stem the bleeding. The S&P 500 SPX,

+0.01%

has fallen 16% since the end of March, while the Nasdaq COMP,

-0.30%

fell 22%. Both declines are exceptionally severe for such a short period of time.

My research produces both good and bad news on a possible summer rally. The good news is that, based on historical averages alone, the stock market is expected to be 7.3% higher than its current level at some point this summer. In terms of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+0.03% ,

that’s a gain of nearly 2,300 points.

The bad news is that there is nothing special about this potential. Similar or higher potentials also exist for the other months of the calendar.

Precisely defining the summer rally poses a particular challenge to scholars, as most who refer to the rally do not say exactly what it entails. It can’t be right for the stock market to rally at some point during the summer, because it certainly will sooner or later. It will also certainly decrease at some point.

To ensure that I captured the greatest possible rally potential for the summer, I measured the equity market gain from late May to its highest level in the three-month period from June 1 to August 31. This gain is hypothetical, of course. , because only in retrospect will we know when this highest level was reached. But it’s hard to imagine that using any other definition, the summer rally could be bigger.

I have applied my definition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average since its inception in 1896. On average, the summer rally thus defined measured 7.3%. This is how much the market will rally from late May to its all time high over the next few months of June, July and August assuming this summer is average.

While such a gathering is welcome, it must be placed in context. The attached chart does this by showing the average rally potential for all calendar months when measured in the same way. In other words, for January, I measured the month-end gain at its highest level in the following February, March and April. For February, I measured the gain from its end to its highest level in the following March, April and May. I did the same for all the other months.

The average rally potential over all months is 7.3%, which is the same as for May individually. Four other months have greater potential (January, February, June, and December), although the differences between these months and the others are not significant at the 95% confidence level that statisticians often use to determine whether a model is correct. authentic.

Seasonally, in other words, the potential for a stock market rebound is the same throughout the calendar.

The bottom line? The market will undoubtedly recover at some point this summer. But there is no seasonal justification for expecting such a stronger rally this summer than at any other time of the year. This, in turn, means you shouldn’t change your current investing stance just because summer is about to begin.

The bull market will need something stronger than a summer rally to keep it alive.

Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected].