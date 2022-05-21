NIO stock closes higher on Singapore debut





Nio’s all-electric ES6. The electric vehicle manufacturer has made its public debut in Singapore. Courtesy of NIO



Text size



Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO



closed higher on Friday on its first day of trading in Singaporethe third exchange on which investors can trade the shares. NIO stock (ticker: NIO) started trading at $16.90 and reached $20.29 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Shares closed at $17.30. U.S.-listed shares of NIO closed Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at $16.66. The stocks that investors hold in New York, Singapore or Hong Kong, the three exchanges on which NIO shares are listed, are all the same. Small price differences may occur from day to day. If an investor could execute the trade, they could theoretically arbitrate these differences, such as the recent 64 cent difference between New York and Singapore. This spread, excluding transaction costs, could earn a trader a quick 3.8%. Arbitration, however, is difficult. NIO stock was already up nearly 7% to $17.82 in premarket trading in New York. Singapore crafts probably help. The same is true for the global market.

S&P500

and

Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures gained about 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Today marks a new milestone for NIO. The listing on the SGX is of great importance for the global business development of NIO. NIO has further strengthened its position in global capital markets, NIO founder William Li said in a statement emailed by the company. By collaborating with scientific and research institutions and establishing a NIO R&D center to [artificial intelligence] and [autonomous driving] in Singapore, we will further expand and enhance our global R&D presence. Another reason why NIO is listed on multiple exchanges is the threat of delisting in the United States. Foreign companies listed on US stock exchanges must comply with US audit oversight standards. Foreign accounting firms, those that audit the books of foreign companies, must be auditable by US authorities under a recently passed law. NIO, as well as many other Chinese companies listed in the United States, do not yet meet this requirement. If nothing changes in the next few years, that means NIO stock could be forced off the NYSE. The threat of delisting is one of the reasons NIO shares have fallen in 2022. On Friday, U.S.-listed shares of NIO fell 47% this year, much worse than declines of 18% and 14 % of the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, respectively. . The delisting isn’t the only reason for the weakness in stocks. Most auto stocks have fallen more than the market so far in 2022 as investors fear inflation will dampen demand for new cars while raising production costs. You’re here



(TSLA) and General Engines



(GM), for example, fell about 32% and 38%, respectively. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

