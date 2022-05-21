Alachua County Florida Department of Health Provides Update on Current National Infant Formula Shortage





This press release was issued at the request of the Alachua County Florida Department of Health. The Alachua County Department of Health (DOH-Alachua) is monitoring the current infant formula shortage and is taking this life-threatening issue very seriously. On May 12, 2022, Chief Medical Officer Joseph Ladapo sent a letter to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf regarding formula shortages affecting some of Florida’s most vulnerable populations. DOH-Alachua wants to make sure Floridians are kept informed about this issue and have the correct information on how to protect their families. When Abbott Nutrition issued the initial recall in February, the Department immediately contacted retailers that accept benefits for women, infants and children (WIC) to recommend that they order another supply of formula. For our medically complex children who depend on a medical specialty formula, the Department has found alternative products to make up for the shortage. The current recall does not affect Florida’s WIC primary milk formula, but the closure of the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan is putting pressure on the overall formula market. In a recent press release from Abbott, the company said it could restart its plant within two weeks and have products on the shelves six to eight weeks after the restart. For Florida families in need of certain metabolic formulas, Abbott continues to market these products as needed on the recommendation of a healthcare professional. These products were not included in the recall and were tested and complied with all product release requirements prior to distribution. Affected families should contact their healthcare provider or local WIC office to ensure they get the necessary formula. Protect your family Choose a safe infant formula. For more information on choosing a safe infant formula, visit CDC and FDA pages on the subject.

Do not make homemade formula. Visit the FDA page for more information.

Do not purchase formula online from outside the United States. This formula could be counterfeitincluding a false label with an incorrect expiry date.

Properly prepare and store infant formula. For more information on proper preparation and storage, visit the CDC page.

Clean, disinfect and properly store infant feeding items. Visit the CDC page for more information.

Always wash your hands. To find out how and when to wash your hands, visit CDC page. What is remembered On February 17, 2022, Abbott Nutrition initiated a voluntary recall of certain powdered infant formula produced at its Sturgis, MI facility. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public health advisory warning consumers to avoid purchasing or using recalled preparations. Affected products in the recalled lot may include: Similac PM 60/40

Similar

Food

EleCare Affected lots will start with a 22 to 37, not counting the letter at the beginning. Example: L31465SH00. Check if you recalled the formula by: Review the lot number at the bottom of your package.

Checking the lot number on the Abbott website.

Visit the Abbott website.

Call the company at 1-800-986-8540. Do not give your baby a recalled formula. If your formula’s lot number does not start with 22 through 37, your formula is not affected. Do not discard the recalled formula. Return it to the store for a refund or exchange or call the company at 1-800-986-8540.

