Business
Elon Musk denies sexual harassment allegations
Citing documents and interviews he conducted, Business Insider reported that “the attendant worked as cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX’s fleet of business jets. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis, rubbing his leg without his consent, and offering to buy him a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.”
In his request to Insider for more time to respond to the allegations, Musk said there was “a lot more to this story.”
“If I was prone to engaging in sexual harassment, it’s unlikely this will be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it’s been revealed,” he told Business Insider. The outlet also said Musk called the story “a politically motivated hit piece.”
In separate tweets, Musk later denied ever responding to Business Insider as they reported the story and attempted to link the article to his Thursday announcement that he will “vote Republican” and his attempt to acquiring on Twitter a deal he recently put “on hold.”
The Business Insider article says he “extended the deadline and reiterated an offer for Musk to comment on the claims. He did not respond.”
SpaceX did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
