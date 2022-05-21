Elon Musk denies sexual harassment allegations





“I challenge this liar who claims her friend saw me ‘exposed’ – just describe one thing, anything (scars, tattoos, …) that is not publicly known. She doesn’t won’t be able to do it, because it’s never happened,” the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said. tweeted early Friday morning.

The tweet comes after Business Insider reported that SpaceX paid a $250,000 settlement in 2018 after a SpaceX flight attendant alleged sexual misconduct against the billionaire.

Nicolas Carlson, the chief editor of Insider, Business Insider’s parent publication, responded to Musk’s denial on Twitter.

“We stand by our story, which is based on documents and interviews and speaks for itself,” a statement tweeted. bed

Citing documents and interviews he conducted, Business Insider reported that “the attendant worked as cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX’s fleet of business jets. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis, rubbing his leg without his consent, and offering to buy him a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.” In his request to Insider for more time to respond to the allegations, Musk said there was “a lot more to this story.” “If I was prone to engaging in sexual harassment, it’s unlikely this will be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it’s been revealed,” he told Business Insider. The outlet also said Musk called the story “a politically motivated hit piece.” In separate tweets, Musk later denied ever responding to Business Insider as they reported the story and attempted to link the article to his Thursday announcement that he will “vote Republican” and his attempt to acquiring on Twitter a deal he recently put “on hold.” “Did you really respond to BI journalists? an user tweeted at Musk. “No,” Musk responded “it was clear that their only objective was a hit price (sic) to interfere with the acquisition of Twitter. History was written before they even spoke to me.” “They started brewing attacks of all kinds as soon as the Twitter acquisition was announced,” Musk added in a separate statement. Tweeter . “In my 30-year career, including the entire MeToo era, there’s nothing to report, but as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech on Twitter and vote Republican, suddenly there are. The publication contacted Musk about the story in question before he tweeted about the Republican vote, according to John Cook, the survey editor at Insider. “For those interested, we reached out to directors for comment on this story at approximately 9 a.m. EST yesterday (Wednesday, May 18),” Cook said on Twitter Musk’s tweet declaring his voting intentions was posted on 2:44 p.m. ET Wednesday although he also made comments to this effect in a virtual interview published on Youtube May 16. The Business Insider article says he “extended the deadline and reiterated an offer for Musk to comment on the claims. He did not respond.” SpaceX did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/20/tech/elon-musk-sexual-harassment-denies-allegations/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos