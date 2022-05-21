The Fed Doesn’t Care About Your Stock Portfolio At Least Until Inflation Calms

The Federal Reserve and the stock market may not be divorcing, but they are at least on a tentative separation that could last for a while. Long a major support system for Wall Street, the Fed is going its own way these days, embarking on a fight against inflation that its top officials say is essential to protect the US economy, even if it does. means weakening growth and possibly increasing the unemployment rate. Investors have not taken the split well, venturing to the bar and drowning in the bear market blues, but they are trying to adapt. “Fed policy is now entirely about reducing inflation before it becomes so entrenched that it permanently raises the cost of capital for the U.S. government,” wrote Nicholas Colas, Wall Street veteran and co-founder of DataTrek Research, in its daily market note Thursday evening. “Failure is simply not an option, and stock market investors are starting to understand that.” The Fed, of course, is in the early stages of a rate hike cycle that markets predict will continue, with the central bank’s benchmark funds rate expected to hit 2.75% to 3% by now. the end of the year. Additionally, a balance sheet reduction program will begin in June that is expected to siphon off much of the $9 trillion in assets held by the Fed. Markets reacted by raising bond yields sharply and selling off risky assets like equities that may not hold up to the new monetary policy regime. The chances of a “Fed put” coming to stop the hemorrhage in the financial markets seem remote. “The famous ‘Fed Put’ shifted its target from stock price support to the Treasury market,” Colas added. “America can afford higher rates in the short term to stifle inflation, but it cannot afford them in the long term.” Fed officials have said so in recent days. Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the Fed would need “clear and convincing” signs that inflation is falling before halting rate hikes. And without saying the Fed doesn’t care about equities, he said the market move was appropriate given what the central bank is trying to accomplish. “It was good to see the financial markets react ahead of time based on how we talk about the economy,” Powell told The Wall Street Journal. “Financial conditions have tightened considerably.” Then Kansas City Fed President Esther George told CNBC on Thursday that she was also seeking tighter financial conditions, of which stock prices are a feature. “I think what we are looking for is the transmission of our policy through understanding the market and expecting a tightening,” she said. “So it’s not aimed at stock markets in particular, but I think that’s one of the avenues through which tighter financial conditions will emerge.” The remaining question is how long before stocks finally reach a price discovery level where valuations match economic conditions. “Central banks remain staunchly hawkish on stubbornly high inflation,” wrote Andrea Cicione, chief strategy officer at TS Lombard. “They are all determined to crush it no matter what and are ready to pay the ultimate price by making a policy mistake and causing a recession.” The Fed skirting a recession remains the baseline expectation on Wall Street, but that is slowly starting to change . As a result, rate-sensitive stocks are bearing the brunt, although consumer names were hit hard this week after Walmart and Target both released disappointing earnings reports as executives expressed concern over the rising costs and changing buyer behavior. Cicione said the market is likely on the verge of a near-term rally, in which investors should avoid getting caught up in it until more smoke clears. “This means that while a rebound in risk assets seems likely in the near term given the extent of the sell-off over the past month, rising recession risks mean we are still in an environment where investors are better served to dampen rallies than buy dips,” she said.