Business
“Read a lot” and “find a skill you love”
Bill Gates’ advice to young people looking to change the world for the better is very simple: pick up a book.
Participate in his 10th Reddit Session “Ask Me Anything” On Thursday, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft was asked what advice he would give to a young person looking to “make a positive impact” on the world. “The ideal is to read a lot and hopefully find a skill that you enjoy and that can have [an] impact,” the fourth richest person in the world answered.
Gates, who regularly posts lists of his favorite books, added that reading is key to discovering a variety of new interests and potential skills, which you can then use to make your mark on the world.
“For some, that means being excellent in science or engineering,” Gates wrote. “For some, that means being a great communicator or a politician. For some, that means being a nurse or a doctor. The opportunity to learn is better now than ever.”
It’s no surprise that when asked how young people can best have a positive impact on the world, the billionaire turned to reading, one of his favorite hobbies. Gates reads 50 books each year and often takes a bag of books with him on vacation.
“On vacation I read about 3 hours a day, so I read a lot of books,” Gates wrote during a AMA Reddit 2021.
That year, Gates explained how he took notes while reading, sometimes writing in the margins of his books, to help him better remember and engage with what he read. “For many books, this is the key to my learning,” he writes.
Gates also claims that once he starts a book, he always finishes it. “I refuse to stop reading a book in the middle, even if I don’t like it” Gates told time in 2017, explaining that his voracious reading habits have “absolutely” been essential to his success.
“You don’t really start to age until you stop learning,” Gates said. “Each book teaches me something new or helps me see things differently. I was lucky to have parents who encouraged me to read. Reading fuels a sense of curiosity about the world, which I think has helped me move forward in my career and in the work that I now do with my foundation.”
These days, the nonprofit Gates Foundation focuses on solving global issues like poverty, climate change, and pandemic preparedness. Gates has also recently spent time writing his own books on some of these topics, and like in previous Reddit AMAs, he answered several questions related to global health and the fight against climate change on Thursday.
His advice on how the average person can fight climate change, for example, included intentionally buying climate-friendly products that are more expensive than their conventional counterparts, because as demand for these products increases, the production can increase and lower prices for everyone else.
“As green products come out like electric cars or synthetic meat or heat pumps for home heating/cooling, they will cost a bit more. scale, which will lead to lower prices, so the ‘green premiums’ are reduced”. Gates wrote.
