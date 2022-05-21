Bank of England fears worker power, but most accept real pay cut | Philippe Inman

Goldman Sachs bowed to the demands of a less stressful workplace by offering a flexible vacation program that allows senior bankers to take vacations whenever they feel like it.

The generosity further down the global investment banking chain of command is more limited: she told traders and administrative staff who are known to take only one-day breaks that they should disappear for at least a week solid. over a minimum of 15 days.

Glaring inequality aside, Goldman’s warm embrace for 43,000 employees worldwide, including 6,000 in the UK, is meant to be a sign that the pandemic has forced employers to drastically rethink how they work. attract and retain staff with better pay and benefits and a willingness to address their concerns.

At rival banks and large consultancies, accounting firms and law firms, there is a similar history of more flexible working becoming the norm for most, if not all, staff. Most ape what’s on offer in the tech industry.

But policymakers, whether in the Treasury, the Bank of England or No 10, seem to listen in horror to these stories, which they interpret as a sign of growing workers power.

A 4% increase led to a slight improvement in the standard of living while inflation was 2%. Now that’s a significant reduction

For example, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates, primarily to avert a threat of a wage/price spiral that relies on its belief that workers, like poker players who have spent decades at the tables without success, finally hit the jackpot. It’s a small leap from flexible benefits to double-digit salary rewards, according to some inside Threadneedle Street.

But while some employers are considering more flexible working, surveys show this is only being applied to working from home, a change that may prove popular in many boardrooms as a permanent cost-cutting measure. .

A recent survey for the TUC found that while regular home working has tripled during the pandemic, from 6.8% of the working population in 2019 to 22.4% in 2021, other forms of flexible working are being put in place. implemented as rigidly as ever.

There was good news when figures showed that over the last two and a half years the number of people with flexible hours has increased from 12.6% to 13.5%. However, part-time work fell from 24.9% to 23.5%, as did the proportion of people benefiting from annualized hours, fixed-term work and job sharing, which fell from 0, 5% to 0.4% of the active population.

More telling of the general attitude towards working practices, Royal Mail, which turned the tide, told staff they had to give up some flexibility in return for a slightly bigger pay rise.

Not that Royal Mail is poor. It recently announced profits north of 700m. Still, he says the company can’t afford a pay rise of more than 2% now that forecasts show profits are set to halve this year. If postal workers want 1.5% more and an extra 2% bonus, they have to submit to a new work regime and extended week designed by management.

The Communications Workers Union said last week it would vote industrial action for an unconditional pay rise. The union must not only fight the shift to new unsociable working practices, but must also get management to accept an unconditional wage reward equal to the current inflation rate of 9%.

It would be nice to think that Royal Mail is an outlier. Yet to believe that the world is heading towards a rebalancing of capital and labor in favor of workers is surely an illusion.

Negotiated salary increases seen by XpertHR consultants fell from 3% in January to just 4% in April. These figures cover a range of thousands of workers, from the automotive and chemical sectors to large employers in the service sector.

None of these transactions come close to matching the rate of inflation. A 4% increase was about the pre-pandemic average, giving workers a slight improvement in living standards while inflation was at a low 2%. It now represents a significant drop and is the cause of the cost of living crisis.

Yes, bonuses, hiring fees and other unconsolidated salary items boosted salary growth in official March figures to 7%. However, the Office for National Statistics said such payments were offered at banks, insurance companies and professional services. All others missed the mark, registering an average increase of 4.2% when bonuses were excluded.

Workers at Goldman, Deloitte and Google can expect more flexibility to go with their already high pay, but for everyone else, all indicators show the direction of travel is in reverse.