US stock market winners of the week
It was a bearish four-day trading session week for US equities as the major indices started losing again after ending a very long losing streak the previous week. On Monday, the markets were closed due to the Memorial Day holiday.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) All Share Index (ASI) lost 0.91% for the week, after gaining 5.71% the previous week. It opened trading at 15,942.60 basis points and it closed the week at 15,797.20 basis points. Of the four trading sessions seen during the week, the NYSE recorded gains in just one of those sessions, with the bears dominating the market for the entire week.
The NASDAQ also ended bearish as it posted losses of 0.98% in the week under review. It started at a basis point of 12,137.54 and ended the week at 12,012.73 basis points. The week in question saw a drop in trading volume from the previous week of 81.75% as the market recorded a volume of 837.59 million.
The Dow Jones and S&P 500 also posted losses of 0.90% and 1.20% respectively. The two started losing again after ending a record losing streak.
What moves the market?
Stocks fell sharply on Friday to cap their eighth of nine weekly losses as a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report suggested the labor market remains robust enough for the Federal Reserve to raise. rates quickly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose above 2.9% after the report, leading to outsized losses among tech stocks.
The closely watched Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month and wages rose, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, all signs of a tight labor market. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls to rise by 325,000 jobs.
While the jobs report was reassuring for the current state of the economy, investors focused primarily on its potential influence on central bank policy. Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said: The market tries to channel its response through what the Fed can or cannot do. He also explained that he expects the market to continue to swing due to uncertainty surrounding interest rates and inflation.
Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management, saw the strong report as a double-edged sword. He stated, that tells us the economy is in pretty good shape, which is good news, but seen in the context of what that means for the Federal Reserve and monetary policy tightening, it probably makes them more confident than they may continue to tighten. This seems a bit negative for investors as they hope the Fed will take a break later this year.
President Biden met on Tuesday with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who was officially sworn in last week for a second term as head of the US central bank. The rare Oval Office meeting focused on inflation and the state of the economy, as prices continue to soar on everything from gas and food to transportation and housing. As the Fed embarked on a cycle of quantitative tightening, many have criticized the central bank for being too slow to deal with price pressures, while others say too harsh an action could trigger a recession.
Financials fell the most of any S&P 500 sector on Wednesday following a stark warning from JPMorgans CEO Jamie Dimon, who said, you know, I said [last month] there are storm clouds but i will change it…it is a hurricane. He told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, referring to a US economy struggling with tax-induced growth, QT and the war in Ukraine. Almost every sub-sector of the S&P 500 Financial also ended the session in the red, including insurance, mortgage REITs, fintech and asset managers.
General Motors’ Cruise has become the first and only company to operate a commercial driverless ride service in a major US city, after securing the appropriate permits in San Francisco. The green light was granted by the California Public Utilities Commission, allowing the GM subsidiary to charge a fare for its driverless rides. Cruise’s cars are also fully electric and battery-powered, a big win for lowering emissions in climate-conscious San Francisco.
iPhone maker Apple ended down 3.9% after a bearish brokerage outlook and a report that EU countries and lawmakers would agree on a common charging port for devices next week. phones and headphones – a proposal criticized by Apple. Tesla shares fell 9.2% after CEO Elon Musk, in an email to executives seen by Reuters, said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that it was to cut around 10% of jobs at the electric car maker.
Falling issues outnumbered rising ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.68 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.79 to 1 favored the decliners. The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 88 new lows.
Top 5 winners
- Therapeutic® Inc (TX®) 379.71%
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (AVDL) 130.84%
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) 128.80%
- Spark Networks Plc ADR (LOV) 77.36%
- Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) 74.38%
Top 5 losers
- Boqii Holding Ltd ADR (BQ) -78.85%
- Bright Green Corp (BGXX) -61.47%
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) -48.08%
- Immunic Inc (IMUX) -44.24%
- Innovid Corp (CTV) -43.32%
